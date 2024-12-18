The annual balance of vehicle production and export takes its toll on Spanish factories, which so far this year, and especially in the month of November, have suffered from the drop in sales in the European market.

According to official figures provided this Wednesday by the Anfac Manufacturers Association, vehicle production in November fell by 18.1% and stood at 214,764 units. The annual balance, without counting the month of December, leaves a decrease of 3.1% compared to the same period in 2023. The export of vehicles last month was 189,064 units, 19.9% ​​less, a decrease of 4.4% so far this year.

One of the important keys is the low demand from the markets in Europe, which is causing the production of electrified vehicles to fall by 28.8% so far this year.

Vehicle production decreased by 18.1% in November compared to the figure recorded in the same period of 2023, reaching 214,764 units. According to Anfac, This drop is due to the imbalances in the last months of 2023, which altered the monthly evolution of the production series due to the improvement in the reception of components in that period. Likewise, the DANA registered at the end of October of this year had its consequences on the supply processes, conditioning production in some factories.









According to López-Tafall, general director of Anfac, “Despite the fact that November has been affected by DANA or the comparison with an atypical month of 2023, production reflects a reality: if there is not enough demand, manufacturing suffers.” In this sense, the manager affirms that the situation with the electrified vehicle is even more difficult. So far this year, its production has decreased by close to 30%, which for López-Tafall becomes a symptom that “or effective measures are taken to stimulate the market, in Spain and in Europe, also acting as “A forceful way to eliminate doubts among users and point out a clear path, or we will be left behind in the electrified vehicle race.”

The total number of vehicles manufactured in Spain in the first eleven months of the year is 2,237,299 vehicles, which implies a drop of 3.1%. By vehicle type, the production of passenger cars decreased by 13.5% compared to November of last year, reaching 174,609, but the annual balance remains stable with a growth of 0.4% in these eleven months, until reaching 1,807,524 units.



The production of zero and low emission vehicles (electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, conventional hybrids, natural gas and LPG) has increased by 20.6% compared to the same period in 2023, with a total of 579,493 units. Specifically, during November, 63,226 vehicles were manufactured, which represents 29.4% of the production quota.

In this sense, the most significant production growth last November fell on hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), which increased by 99.5%, and represented 21.9% of total production.

The manufacturing share of electrified vehicles in November reached only 5.2% of total production, registering a decrease of 5.1 percentage points compared to the same period in 2023. In total, 11,215 electrified vehicles have been manufactured , which represents a decline of 58.7% compared to November of last year. If we take into account the accumulated data for 2024, this decrease stands at 28.8%, when a total of 190,888 models were manufactured

The biggest drop occurs in commercial vehicles, whose production falls by 33.6% in the last month, with 40,155 units, setting the manufacturing figure since January at 429,775, 15.6% less than in the same period in 2023. .

Exports also fall

Regarding exports, in November a total of 189,064 units were shipped outside our borders, which indicates a reduction of 19.9% ​​compared to the same month in 2023. However, this drop decreases significantly to 4.4% If we take into account the accumulated annual figure, 1,988,431 vehicles have been exported in the first eleven months of the year. In any case, the weight of exports continues to be a strategic pillar for the plants. Spanish, since almost 90% of the vehicles manufactured this year have been destined for the foreign market.

Europe once again occupies first place with 94.3% of vehicle shipments in November, which represents an increase of 3.4 percentage points compared to the same period in 2023. By country, France continues to lead the first position, followed by Germany, Italy, United Kingdom and Türkiye. Likewise, the month’s export records highlight the 594.7% increase in exports to Israel.