Shankar Basu, responsible for the change in fitness level in the national team, feels that Indian team captain Virat Kohli has become better athlete after a long break. Basu said that the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) focused on the aspects of physical fitness that needed to be worked out during this period.

Kohli got stuck in Mumbai for five months due to the lockdown caused by the Corona virus and he was able to practice well at the net when he reached the UAE where the Indian Premier League would be held from 19 September. He ensured that his fitness levels were not affected during the break and rather it helped him to return as far as skill was concerned. However, he was a bit scared when he started practice at the net.

Former Indian trainer Basu is now the ‘Strength and Conditioning’ coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he told Dubai, ‘He (Kohli) has come with very good fitness. His weight is right now and his’ movement pattern ‘is also in rhythm which is better than before.’



Basu, who worked with the Indian team from 2015 to 2019, said, “Virat used this break to physically work on everything that needed attention.” Basu worked a lot on fitness with Kohli during his stay with RCB and the Indian team.

Basu said that Kohli was also successful in working on things that international cricketers find difficult to do due to the hectic schedule. He said, ‘Virat had time to focus on his food and also practice running at home. He had no choice due to the lockdown and worked on his stamina on the treadmill which was not possible due to the hectic schedule. ‘