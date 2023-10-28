L’brake fluidmore correctly called brake fluid, is a fundamental component of a vehicle’s braking system. It transmits the pressure generated by the brake pedal to the front and rear brake calipers (or rear drum cylinders), allowing the vehicle to slow down or stop. It is important that the brake fluid is always at maximum efficiency: you need to know that it is one of the fluids that must be replaced periodically, which is not well known to most motorists.

Over time, the brake fluid it can absorb humidity from the air and this can compromise its effectiveness by reducing the performance of the braking system. As a result, it is important to change your brake fluid regularly to ensure the system operates safely and efficiently.

Brake fluid, how often should it be changed?

The recommended replacement period for brake fluid varies depending on the type of vehicle and driving conditions. However, it is generally advisable replace it completely every 2-3 years. If your vehicle is subjected to heavier use or demanding driving conditions, it may require replacement more frequently. It is important to consult your vehicle manual or follow the manufacturer’s recommendations to determine the specific maintenance schedule for changing the brake fluid.

Brake fluid, replacement and periodic maintenance

Why does it need to be changed?

The brake fluid, consisting of a mixture of glycols, ether and other chemicalsit is designed to have a low boiling point and low compressibilitymaking it effective at transferring the pressure generated by the brake pedal to the brake calipers.

However, the Brake fluid is also hygroscopicwhich means that tends to absorb moisture from the air surrounding environment over time and this can cause two problems with braking and the braking system.

Braking problems And fading | When water penetrates into the brake fluid it increases its boiling point, which could lead to the formation of air bubbles during situations in which intensive use is made of which leads to the raising of the temperatures of discs , pads and brake caliper. This can cause the effect of fading, i.e. a reduction in braking power with the same amount of pressure on the accelerator pedal. compromising the effectiveness of the brakes and increasing the risk of failure. Oxidation and corrosion | Water absorbed by brake fluid can lead to oxidation and corrosion of critical brake system components, such as brake hoses, brake shoe cylinders and pistons with their caliper seats. Corrosion can compromise the structural integrity of components and reduce the overall life of the braking system.

The fading

Fading is caused by excessive overheating of the braking system during prolonged and intense use of the brakes. When the braking system (discs, pads and caliper) overheats, there is a temporary reduction in braking power which then returns to the correct values ​​following the cooling of the system. The fadingor the reduction in braking power it can be avoided by using good materials (discs and pads) and regularly changing the brake fluid every 2/3 years (when the car is used normally).

In the presence of fading you have the sensation that the brakes are “leaking” and the braking distance is lengthened

Regular replacement of brake fluid is essential to maintain optimal performance of the braking system and ensure the safety of the vehicle. Proper brake fluid maintenance helps prevent air bubbles from forming in the system and internal corrosion of components, ensuring efficient and reliable brake operation. If you have specific questions or concerns about changing the brake fluid for your vehicle, I recommend that you consult a professional mechanic or an experienced automotive technician.

The DOT of the brake fluid

The “DOT” of brake fluid is a specification of “Department of Transportation” of the United States, which classifies brake fluids based on their characteristics, in particular the boiling point. The boiling point is critical for a brake fluid because, during heavy use of the brakes, the heat generated can cause the fluid to vaporize, leading to a loss of braking effectiveness.

Here is a table summarizing the specifications of DOT brake fluids

DOT type Basic Boiling point (new) Boiling point (after water absorption) DOT 3 Glycol 205°C (401°F) 140°C (284°F) DOT 4 Glycol 230°C (446°F) 155°C (311°F) DOT 5 Silicone 260°C (500°F) It does not absorb water DOT 5.1 Glycol 260°C (500°F) 180°C (356°F) DOT brake fluid specifications

The DOT 5 it is formulated based on silicone, has a reduced viscosity and it does not have the ability to absorb humidity (zero hygroscopy). Despite being slightly compressible, its characteristics make it ideal for cold weather conditions, thanks to its low viscosity. Furthermore, it is particularly suitable for vintage vehicles that remain inactive for long periods, as it is less corrosive and does not absorb moisture.

It is essential to use the type of brake fluid specified by the vehicle manufacturer and not to mix fluids of different specifications.

Special Sport.EVO 500++ Brembo brake fluid

It is essential to use the type of brake fluid specified by the vehicle manufacturer and not to mix fluids of different specifications. Mixing can reduce the effectiveness of the braking system and cause potential hazards on the road.

Brake system (brake disc) which worked, fatigued on the left and right new braking friction materials

