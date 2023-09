How did you feel about the content of this article?

A woman passes in front of the Chinese Communist Party propaganda poster in Shanghai: the local economy’s growth rate is slowing down. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Alex Plavevski

Even with projections of a slower pace of growth in China, experts interviewed by People’s Gazette rule out the existence of financial or economic alarms in relation to the second largest global economy.

According to Leonardo Trevisan, professor of international relations at ESPM, the country will maintain its relevant role in the world economy, even with the change in the dynamics of its growth, which is no longer focused on investments in infrastructure and the real estate market and seeks to be more consumption-oriented. and services.

“The change in strategy will boost the Chinese consumer market, made up of 1.4 billion consumers”, says the expert.

David Lau, leading partner of KPMG’s China desk for South America, adds that the Asian country will continue to be one of the world’s largest importers of basic inputs, because it needs them for its domestic market and for exports.