Over the years, Brembo has gradually established itself as a reference point in Formula 1 in the design of braking systems. The current starting grid sees all the teams use calipers developed by Brembo or by AP Racing, the latter which was recently acquired by the Bergamo-based company. On the front of the calipers, an important challenge is being played between the various teams, in search of those marginal gains that, overall, in Formula 1 contribute to determining the performance hierarchies of the starter fleet. Although all the teams use Brembo calipers, in fact, these differ profoundly between the cars, as a result of the Italian company’s collaboration with the individual teams to create customized components based on the specific requests of the team. The competition in this sector has become even more heated with the advent of the new regulationsso much so that in the pits it is now increasingly rare to be able to observe the calipers from the outside, with the stables intent on hiding them so as not to reveal their shapes to the competition, an even more marked trend in 2022 than last season.

Weight is one of the most sensitive parameters for the single-seater for performance purposes. Therefore, the teams work individually with Brembo to create calipers capable of offering the optimal compromise between mass and stiffness. However, although in 2022 several teams struggle to reach the minimum weight of 798 kg allowed by the technical regulations, the priority in the design of the calipers was not the maximum lightness. On the contrary, the design philosophies change profoundly from stable to stable with significant differences in terms of weight, as explained in FormulaPassion.it from Stefano Pavantrack engineer for Brembo Racing: “Some teams have always favored stiffer calipers and between one team and another there may also be differences in terms of ect. It really depends on what the team asks and what your system is like ”. In addition to the absolute weight of the calipers, the teams also differ in their installation on board the car, with some teams preferring a position lying low in the wheel group and others instead a more raised position, in search of the best compromise between cooling fluid dynamics and lowering of the center of gravity.

However, the priority continues to be the attention paid to the relationship between stiffness and weight of the caliper: “You can have a very light caliper, but less rigid than a heavier component”explains Pavan. “The schools of thought are very different: we have teams that have always sought a light caliper, while others prefer heavier but stiffer calipers. The value of Brembo’s experience lies in trying to make a caliper as light as possible, but which achieves the stiffness requirements requested by the customer. The simulation part is all in this: there are several fairly long calculation cycles with a validated model, therefore with a correspondence between what is simulated and what is seen on the bench. Several iterations are carried out which serve to refine the caliper “.

The advantages of a more rigid component can be found in the reactivity of the system and therefore in the response of the car under braking: “When the caliper deforms it means that in general it absorbs more fluid. If it is assumed to have a caliper that absorbs little, then when the pistons push against the disc, it does not deform much, which means that less fluid is introduced into the hydraulic circuit, affecting the stroke of the pump and therefore of the pedal, which it runs less, with all that goes with it. For example, it is possible to have smaller tanks and certainly a more ready and reactive system. A more flexible system, on the other hand, means that when the pistons push, the caliper deforms a lot and therefore more fluid is needed. It is a question of compromise ”.

Brembo’s cooperative work with the individual teams could also influence the development of the cars during the current season and therefore any changes in the power relations between the teams. In Imola for example Red Bull has introduced some lightweight mechanical components to get closer to the minimum weight allowed by the regulation, including updated brake calipers. Often the importance of the braking system for performance is neglected by the external observer, but the design differences between the teams are among the factors that contribute to the different competitiveness of the cars, as evidenced by the recent jealousy of the teams in hiding their calipers from prying eyes.