The traffic light wants to speed up the promotion of solar energy in Germany. But one of Habeck's laws is stuck. The Union sees the expansion in danger.

Berlin – More photovoltaics (PV) on roofs, balconies and in the area: The federal government wants to significantly boost the expansion of solar energy by 2030. But a legislative package from Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (The Greens) is still stuck in parliamentary proceedings. The Union in the Bundestag is now urging people to hurry.

CDU vice-president Andreas Jung accused the traffic light coalition of deliberately “delaying” solar funding. “Announcing forcefully and then putting it on the back burner – that becomes the traffic light principle in energy policy,” criticized the energy expert from the Union parliamentary group when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA.

Solar in Germany: Union accuses Habeck of delaying funding

Regardless of the Union's criticism, the new Solar Package 1 should actually come into force at the turn of the year. Habeck had already pushed the project through the cabinet in August. In the future, it should be much easier and less bureaucratic for citizens and companies in Germany to install photovoltaics (PV) on the roof or in the area, the Green politician promised at the time Editorial network in Germany (RND).

But the consultation in the Bundestag failed. Instead of the entire package, only a small part of the night-time marking of wind turbines was decided. There was still a need for consultation in many groups about the rest. The package is now scheduled to be voted on on March 22nd.

Habeck's solar package is stuck: owners of balcony power plants need patience

This is absurd for the Union. The delay is leading to “uncertainty among consumers,” raged energy expert Jung and at the same time referred to numerous proposals from the Union for solar funding. In fact, many citizens now have to continue to be patient. The now popular balcony power plants are also affected by the delay. In the future, installation will be simplified by eliminating the need to register with the network operator and more powerful systems will also be possible. But as long as the solar package is not passed, consumers are left in limbo when it comes to solar energy for their own homes this year.

Regardless of the current problems, the federal government sees itself on the right track. According to Habeck's target, the expansion of solar energy in Germany is to be tripled from 2026. The self-imposed goal of 215 gigawatts of installed PV capacity should be achieved by 2030.

Expansion of photovoltaics: Experts also see a boom for 2024 – Union skeptical

And there are initial successes. Last year, more new solar systems were built to generate electricity and heat than ever before. According to the Federal Association for the Solar Industry, more than a million new systems were installed in 2023 – so-called balcony power plants accounted for a large share of this. Around 270,000 plug-in solar devices were put into operation in Germany in 2023, which was four times as many as in 2022, reported tagesschau.de.

Despite the legal delays, according to the report, experts expect a continued photovoltaic boom in 2024. However, the domestic solar industry is also under strong price pressure from China. It remains to be seen whether the expansion goals can actually be maintained. In the Union, people remain skeptical for now. “The fact that the expansion target was exceeded last year,” warned Jung, “should not obscure the fact that the traffic light coalition is currently wasting valuable time in order to achieve its self-imposed goal of 215 gigawatts of installed PV capacity by 2030.” (jkf)