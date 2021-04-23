Rida Saleem (Dubai)

Slovenian cyclist Janez Brajkovic won the open category of cycling race at the Nad Al Sheba sports tournament, which was held Friday in the Maidan region with the participation of 370 cyclists of various nationalities, and Brajkovic achieved first place with a time of 1:41:45:26 in the first place ahead of his Russian friend Vladimir Joseph, who finished second with a time of 1:41:45:33 hours, followed by Slovenian Paul Grega in third place with 1:43:43:46 hours, Talal Sudir ranked fourth with a time of 1:43:43:77 hours and Khaled Mayouf is in fifth place with 1:43:43:82 hours, and Jasim Ali is in sixth place with 1:43:43:95 hours. Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Tournament’s Organizing Committee, launched the badge to start the race, in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Tournament, Adel Al-Bannai, Chairman of the Tour’s Technical Committee, and a number of members of the Emirates Cycling Federation, who witnesses the cycling race. Aerobic session, Saturday evening, to hold a race for the amateur category. The race champion, Yaniz Braikovic, holds in his record participation in the Olympic Games and several participation in global floats, such as the Tour of France, in which he won ninth place in 2012 and fourth place in the Abu Dhabi Tour 2015, and other good numbers in his career, while runner-up Vladimir Joseph had previously played with The most famous international teams, such as Astana of Kazakhstan and Russian Katusha, in addition to the cyclists of Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr, Abu Dhabi, Trek and Jumeirah teams and others Brajkovic and Vladimir Joseph led the race from the start and succeeded in being alone in the lead and were keen to enter the finish line along with a precedence of 6 milliseconds for Brajkovic, and the race came quickly, with the average speed reaching 46 km per hour amid strong competition from the rest of the riders. And Slovenian Janez Brajkovic expressed his happiness at winning the first place in the 75-kilometer cycling race in the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament and said: “The competition was interesting and fun throughout the course of the race, and on a wonderful well prepared track, which was what motivated me to finish the race in the lead.” Adel Al-Bannai, director of the technical committee of the session, said: “We are very pleased with the widespread participation of professional and amateur riders of various skill levels and from multiple nationalities, and the arrival of the participants in this category to 370 riders despite the conditions the world is going through is a good tidings, and our hearts have also been praised. All participants, especially club players, with the organization and strength of competition, and with the precautionary measures that were applied before, during and after the end of the race, and we thank the Ministry of Health for its cooperation with us in conducting free examinations over a period of two days for this large number. He added: “All winners of the first nine places in various categories will be crowned today, Saturday evening, and rewarding rewards have been allocated to the winners in the open category for men, where the first place holder receives a financial prize of 18 thousand dirhams, the second place is 12 thousand dirhams, and the third place is 9600 dirhams. And from the fourth to the ninth 3600 dirhams ». Naif Jakeh, Assistant Secretary-General of the Cycling Federation, described the organization as “wonderful”, stressing that the role of the Dubai Sports Council is clear and tangible in the success of the cycling competitions, which was clearly embodied during the first day of the race, and said: “The Cycling Federation is keen to provide all aspects of support.” And cooperation to make the session a success and produce it in the appropriate manner ».