More than one Barcelona fan will rub their eyes. Like Braithwaite more or less, most of his goals at Barcelona have been those of a spiker. Nevertheless, the Danish international has opened the can against Israel with a great goal.

The culé striker had his back to the game when he saw that the extension of his partner surpassed him and his rival. Then, he turned around very quickly and he undertook a fast race in which he won the game with his pair. When he was in front of the goalkeeper, beat him with a subtle touch chopped. A goal that reminds entire players of the name of Ronaldo Nazario or Mbappé.