The music of Mission Impossible continues to play in the Celta dressing room. Those of Coudet refuse to turn off that song that takes them to Europe, they refuse to abandon a dream that mathematics still does not deny them. This time the talent of Brais was enough to liquidate a Levante in free fall, which suffered its fourth consecutive defeat in Balaídos, the sixth in the last seven days. The descent is still a long way off, but you shouldn’t get lost. Of course, the celestial ones paid a millionaire bill for the victory, with the muscular injuries of Aspas, Tapia and Murillo.

The game began with rhythm, with a constant exchange of approaches to the area, not blows. The first chances were generated, yes, immediately, as soon as Aspas and Denis began their particular battle to be the best assistant in LaLiga. Nolito prevented the Moañés from being consecrated in the leadership by wasting his great pass. The sanluqueño did not know how to line the ball towards the net when he had everything in his favor. Shortly after it was Aspas himself who denied Denis a new goal pass. The service of the former Barça was sensational, with surgical precision, and the Celtic ten wanted to culminate it with a definition to match. He tried to surprise Cárdenas with a subtle touch of Vaseline, but the Granota goalkeeper did not lose his composure and won the duel.

The visiting reply came from the hand of the debutant Cantero, who broke Aidoo’s waist and hit a good shot that was about to slip through the squad. Jaime Latre took the lead at the edge of the break. He signaled a penalty for a slight contact by Duarte on Mina and the VAR canceled the action for offside, although before he went to see her at the monitor located at the foot of the field.

The second half began with two actions that defined the game, one in each area. Roger failed at the goal, when he badly finished off a great Clerc cross that Cantero had prolonged. In the next action, the opposite happened. Aspas leaked a millimeter pass for Brais to define with exquisite subtlety. A goal built by two left-handed geniuses created in A Madroa. A delight

The goal knocked out Levante and Brais was about to replicate the first goal. Araújo dressed this time as Aspas and Cárdenas saved another subtle touch from the mosense with his foot. Solari later sentenced in the final stretch, culminating a good combination between Nolito and Aarón Martín. The day will mark the destiny of both teams, although in Vigo they are now looking to the infirmary to find out what happens to the headgear. His presence in the final stretch of LaLiga is key to continue dreaming.