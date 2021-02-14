Of all the Celta footballers who have reborn after the arrival of Eduardo Coudet, in case of Brais mendez is the most striking. The midfielder was dragging a scoring drought of 20 months and in a quarter has scored five goals. From the hand of Chacho, the celestial youth squad is once again the player who debuted with the Spanish team in November 2018.

The season that Luis Enrique He opened the doors of La Roja, the mosense signed his fifth goal of the course on matchday 24. That exercise ended with six targets in your private account. The last one was marked on April 3 in Huesca and it was the beginning of a notable drop in his performance. His downturn was joined last season by the transfer of Rafinha Alcantara and with the Brazilian moving down the right side of the Celtic midfield, Brais was relegated to the role of substitute with both Fran Escribá and Óscar García.

When Coudet landed in Vigo last November, the Mos player had two starts this season. The change has been radical and with Chacho not only has seen the door five times, but has signed a plenary session in the starting eleven and He has only stopped playing 27 minutes. This continuity will suffer a hiatus the next day since the ’23’ will complete a cycle of warnings against him Valencia. His loss will be supplied by the Argentine Augusto Solari.

At 24, Brais’s chances of making a dent on the list of Spain for the Eurocup of this summer they are more than remote. However, if it maintains its current level, it cannot be ruled out that in the medium term return to the National Team. He is a player Luis Enrique likes and who entered La Roja with his right foot, marking the winning goal against Bosnia in which for the moment has been his only absolute internationality.