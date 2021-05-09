Europe gives no truce. If he Villarreal he left every last drop of sweat last Thursday in London To get into the first final of his history, today he will have to roll up his sleeves again with almost no time to lick his lips (follow the game live on AS.com). It is sixth in LaLiga and, therefore, their presence in international competitions next season is not yet guaranteed by domestic means. Trust everything to beat Manchester United in Gdansk and enter the Champions League is nice but dangerous. Furthermore, the victory of the Real last Friday invites you to give another push to follow in his wake.

The Submarine came home the day before yesterday at 6:30, at 12:00 he was training and yesterday he did a gentle activation almost more like a day of reflection. That will lead Emery to rotate obligatorily. The Celtic returns to La Cerámica risking his last remote chance to enter the invention of the Conference league. And the daring plan of Coudet, and the talent and excellent moment of Brais in attack (He has seven goals), it doesn’t seem like the best scenario to lower your guard.

The good news for the Submarine is Capoue turn. Next to him they will enter soda men on all lines, from Asenjo, through Funes Mori, Bacca and Yeremy. The Celtic, for his part, he arrives having left several injured along the way, like the Tapia and Murillo pillars, and with Aspas with new muscular problems. Good day to try Aidoo and Solari, to see above to Brais a couple of months before the Eurocup and so Fran Beltrán is examined in his plan to convince the staff. In short, many demands on the head for the protagonists and each time less forces on the legs.