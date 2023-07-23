The Dibba Al-Hisn City Council of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs hosted a brainstorming session at its headquarters yesterday, which dealt with a number of axes related to community efforts to solve family problems, cybercrime and other important societal issues.

The session, organized by the Sharjah Police General Command represented by the Eastern Region Police Department, in the presence of partners and families, discussed a set of axes related to the meaning of families, and its connection to the impact on individuals of all ages.

All aspects of achieving sustainability in community work were addressed, such as maintaining security in society, preserving the cohesion of families, and protecting them from various threats or problems, in addition to dealing with topics related to cybercrime, the phenomenon of the spread of motorcycles, and others.

The attendees put forward opinions on exploiting the latent energies of families and youth, by stimulating their creative and innovative thinking aspects, and encouraging them to present creative ideas that contribute to preserving society, achieving harmony and integration with the spirit of the times and its rapid developments, in a way that guarantees positive growth and real benefit without affecting families and their members. The importance of continuing awareness, which enhances the role of institutions as well as families, to play the required role in reducing risks in all their forms, was also addressed.