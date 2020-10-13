The 33-year-old man was repeatedly suffering from brain haemorrhage, had a 3.8X3.6X3.4 size wound right in the middle of his brain and was suffering from recurrent haemorrhage. Surgery in such a case is not easy, but doctors in Delhi succeeded in performing surgery with the help of computer-guided technology and the 33-year-old got a new life. Neurosurgeon Dr. Sonal Gupta succeeded in making this surgery successful after a 5-hour operation.Dr. Sonal says that during MRI investigation, a wound was found in the middle of the patient’s brain, which was spread over a large part. The patient had bleeding inside the brain due to repeated headaches. Whenever the patient had bleeding inside the brain, the size of this wound increased somewhat and due to this, the surrounding area of ​​the brain was being damaged. The operation was necessary to save the patient’s life. Therefore, it was decided to have minimally invasive surgery facing challenges.

The doctor said that the surgery was done using computer-guided technology, which could reach the brain’s wound directly and has been able to remove it with the help of microscope. The advantage was that the surgery was accurate and the risk of moving inside the brain was also eliminated. The doctor said that with the help of advanced neuro navigation system, the patient’s head computer was connected to the MRI, this navigation helped to determine the point of incision and the angle of access to the wound. This neuro navigation system acts like a GPS during surgery. The patient is now well and discharged from hospital. Doctor Sonal claims that so far only five such cases have been reported in the world and this is the biggest wound ever.