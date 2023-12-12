When the oxygenation of the brain is interrupted for a prolonged period, the electrical activity of the cerebral cortex is quickly reduced to zero. But this is not the end of the story.

The researchers of Paris Brain Institutecoordinated by Séverine Mahonhave demonstrated that the “wave of death ” that appears on the flat EEG originates deep in the cortex. It slowly spreads in this region of the brain until consciousness is finally extinguished, but it does not always mean permanent death.

In fact, in case of successful reoxygenation of the brain, the wave of death is followed by a “wave of resuscitation“, which heralds a slow recovery of the brain.

The results of the study were published in the magazine Neurobiology of Disease.

When does the death wave pass through the brain?

The results of the new research could help researchers determine which populations of neurons are most vulnerable in case of cardiorespiratory arrest and ultimately reduce the risk of neurological sequelae.

Death is a difficult concept to define from a neurological point of view. It is not a precise moment that marks the transition from life to death, but a process that lasts several minutes and which, in some cases, can be reversible.

In a previous study, published in Frontiers in Neuroscience the researchers on the team Dynamics of Epileptic Networks and Neuronal Excitability by the Paris Brain Institute have shown that after a long period of oxygen deprivation, called anoxia, brain activity undergoes a cascade of subsequent changes that can now be described precisely.

When the brain stops receiving oxygen, its reserves of ATP, the fuel of the cells, are quickly depleted. This causes a disruption of the electrical balance of neurons and a massive release of glutamate, an essential excitatory neurotransmitter in the nervous system.

“At first the neural circuits seem to shut down… Then we see an increase in brain activity, especially an increase in gamma and beta waves“, explains Séverine Mahon, neuroscience researcher. “These waves are usually associated with a conscious experience. In this context, they may be involved in near-death experiences reported by people who have survived cardiopulmonary arrest.”

Subsequently the activity of the neurons gradually decreases until it reaches one state of perfect electric silence, corresponding to a flat electroencephalogram. However, this silence is quickly interrupted by the depolarization of neurons, which takes the form of a large-amplitude wave known as a “death wave,” which alters the function and structure of the brain.

“This critical event, called anoxic depolarization, induces neuronal death throughout the cortex. Like the swan song, it is the true indicator of the transition to the cessation of all brain activity,” said Antoine Carton-Leclercq, Ph.D. student and first author of the study, adds.

Until now, researchers did not know where the death wave begins in the cortex or whether it propagates homogeneously through all cortical layers. “We already knew that it is possible to reverse the effects of anoxic depolarization if we can resuscitate the subject within a specific time window,” adds the researcher. “We still had to understand in which areas of the brain the death wave could cause the most damage to preserve brain function as much as possible.”

To answer these questions, the researchers used measurements of local field potentials in rats recordings of the electrical activity of individual neurons in several layers of the primary somatosensory cortex, an area that plays a crucial role in representing the body and processing sensory information. . They then compared the electrical activity of these different layers before and during anoxic depolarization.

“We noticed that neuronal activity was relatively homogeneous at the onset of cerebral anoxia. Subsequently, the death wave appeared in the pyramidal neurons located in layer 5 of the neocortex and propagated in two directions: upwards, i.e. on the surface of the brain, and downwards, i.e. the white matter,” explains Séverine Mahon. “We observed this same one dynamics under different experimental conditions and we believe it may exist in humans.”

These findings also suggest that the deeper layers of the cortex are the most vulnerable to oxygen deprivation, probably because layer 5 pyramidal neurons have exceptionally high energy requirements. However, when the researchers reoxygenated the rats' brains, the cells replenished their ATP reserves, leading to the repolarization of neurons and the restoration of synaptic activity.

This new study advances our understanding of neural mechanisms underlying changes in brain activity as death approaches. It is now established that, from a physiological point of view, death is a process that takes time… and that it is currently impossible to rigorously dissociate it from life. We also know that a flat EEG does not necessarily mean the definitive cessation of brain functions,” concludes the prof. Stéphane Charpier (Sorbonne University), head of the research group.

“We now need to establish the exact conditions under which these functions can be restored and develop neuroprotective drugs to support resuscitation in case of heart and lung failure“.