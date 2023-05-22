When we talk about brain tumors we must keep in mind that we are actually referring to many different diseases: the most frequent are the glioblastomas hey meningiomasfollowed by astrocytomas, oligodendrogliomas, ependymones, medulloblastomas and others. Overall in the new World Health Organization classification there are more than 150 types different.

Some are more typical ofinfantile ageothers interest him adults – explains Enrico Franceschi, director of Oncology of the nervous system at the IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna -. Each of these categories in turn includes different subtypes, often defined by peculiar molecular alterations, which require specific treatments based on the individual neoplasm, its aggressiveness and more or less advanced stage and among the leading Italian experts on these pathologies. This is why it is very difficult to generalize and talk about brain tumors.