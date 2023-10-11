Brain tumors can be operated on more carefully thanks to a fast and precise molecular determination of the type of tumor using artificial intelligence, developed at UMC Utrecht. Even during brain surgery, the genetic fingerprint of the tumor is determined within an hour and a half and the neurosurgeon knows better how far to cut away the tumor. This sometimes saves having to operate a second time. The research appeared in the scientific journal on Wednesday Nature.

Brain tumors are one of the deadliest cancers, especially in children. In the Netherlands, 1,400 adults and 150 children develop a primary brain tumor every year (which has not arisen through metastasis from another tumor). If surgery is possible, a surgeon must navigate between cutting away as much as possible on the one hand, and causing as little damage as possible to healthy brain tissue on the other.

When making this decision, it matters a lot which subtype of a brain tumor it concerns. One subtype is incurable, so it is better to remove as little as possible. This applies, for example, to a certain type of glioma with a specific mutation. But with other cancer types or specific subtypes, the chance of survival is much greater if the entire tumor is removed, if necessary at the expense of some healthy tissue.

Cut into thin slices

It is not possible to tell by eye or from the scans made prior to the operation which type it is. That is why until now, during the operation, which can sometimes last eight hours, a piece of tumor tissue is quickly cut into thin slices and viewed under a microscope by a pathologist.

Another piece goes to the lab for genetic analysis. Chemical patterns of the DNA in the tumor, so-called DNA methylation, tell a lot about the type of tumor. “That analysis looks at the entire genome and takes four days, often even one or two weeks,” says bioinformatician Jeroen de Ridder of UMC Utrecht and the Oncode Institute, who led the study. Sometimes a patient has to go under the knife again after the result.

De Ridder and his colleagues use this to get a much faster picture of the methylation profile nanopore sequencing. This is a new, cheap technique that allows the sequence of DNA to be determined ultra-fast. A DNA strand is pulled through a tiny pore in a membrane. Small changes in current indicate which of the four building blocks (A, T, C or G) is passing through at that moment, and whether one of those four (C) is methylated or not. The handy device, the MinION from the British company Oxford Nanopore, is the size of a stapler. De Ridder: “The unique thing is that you already have access to the data during sequencing, which the algorithm can use immediately. With traditional sequencers you have to wait until the entire sample has been processed.”

With the MinION it is not possible to map the complete genome within the limited time of brain surgery. De Ridder and his team trained an algorithm in such a way that it can still make a diagnosis with the scant data from the rapid screening. For training and testing of the algorithm (validation), they used the methylation profiles of a hundred central nervous system tumors collected in 2018 under the guidance of researchers in Heidelberg, Germany.

Two pediatric neurosurgeons during an operation in the Princess Máxima Center.

Photo UMC Utrecht



The algorithm, which the Utrecht researchers Sturgeon gave the correct result for 45 of the 50 samples from previously operated and diagnosed patients at the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology. For the other five, Sturgeon did not give a diagnosis – so not a wrong one either. And during the operation, 18 of the 25 children and adults were able to correctly determine which subtype it was within ninety minutes.

To prove that the entire procedure really can be completed within an hour and a half, the researchers made a video of the entire process. They also published a shortened version of that video. After the phone call from the operating room, a laboratory technician walks from the lab in the Princess Máxima Center over a walkway to the operating room in the Wilhelmina Children’s Hospital of the UMC Utrecht. She walks back with the piece of tumor tissue in a cool box, and after twenty minutes the piece is registered and enters the DNA lab. Fifty minutes after the call, the DNA is loaded into the MinION. De Ridder: “We pass on the results to the pathologist who also looks at the tissue under the microscope. He makes the diagnosis based on all the information and passes it on to the surgeon in the operating room.”

The Princess Máxima Center and the Amsterdam UMC now use Sturgeon for specific operations where the diagnosis can be decisive, says De Ridder. “In the meantime, we are validating it even further, with data from multiple centers in Europe.”

De Ridder hopes that the rapid way to diagnose will also become available for other cancer types. “With a brain tumor, it is important that you receive a diagnosis on the spot, because a biopsy cannot simply be taken first. But even for patients with more easily accessible cancers, waiting one or two weeks for the final diagnosis is very stressful. With this new method, patients know where they stand within a day.”