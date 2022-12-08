from Vera Martinella

Gliomas, astrocytomas, glioblastomas are the most common forms, but there are many different subtypes. The experts gathered in Bologna took stock of research, new therapies and assistance for patients

With over 6 thousand new cases diagnosed in Italy every year and more than 4 thousand deaths, brain tumors continue to be among the deadliest. Although they are fortunately rare, they are striking often young people, less than 50 years of age and they frequently have a poor prognosis because they are still difficult to treat due to their aggressiveness and drug resistance. «Gliomas, astrocytomas, glioblastomas are the most common forms, but there are many different types and subtypes, some are more typical of childhood, others affect adults – he explains Enrico Franceschi, director of Oncology of the nervous system at the IRCCS Institute of Neurological Sciences of Bologna, where the conference «Networks, research and assistance for patients with brain tumors: where we were and where we are going » —. It is very difficult to generalize and make a univocal speech, but there is certainly one common aspect: all require specific treatments based on the single neoplasm, its aggressiveness and the more or less advanced stage». In addition to being rare diseases, brain tumors can have very different characteristics: this makes the process of diagnosis and treatment particularly complex. This is why the experience of the various doctors (neurosurgeon, oncologist, radiotherapist, neurologist and more), the multidisciplinary approach and networking are decisive in the treatment, to share experiences and skills, and put them at the service of the patient.

Why are brain tumors so difficult to treat?



«Because they arise in a noble organ such as the brain, they are difficult to operate in a radical way and even more difficult is to obtain large margins of healthy tissue – replies Franceschi -. Added to this is the biological complexity, as it is very heterogeneous pathologies (from a radiological, anatomopathological and molecular point of view), many of which are often resistant to conventional treatments”.

The numbers have shown that being operated on in Experience Centers is important: why?



«Because these are rare and extremely heterogeneous tumors, "a large number of cases" and the skills of the doctors are fundamental. In some circumstances we are faced with extremely rare pathologies affecting one person in a million of inhabitants per year, for which without the necessary experience it is difficult to set up the therapeutic procedure in a complete and correct way. There is not only the ability of the surgeon: the Centers of reference integrate within them all the essential figures for taking charge of patients. And they network with each other: communication between expert professionals in the oncological field is essential to guarantee the best for patients".

What are the symptoms not to be overlooked?



«The diagnosis is linked to the symptoms which, however, when they appear, in some cases can be very generic such as headache and difficulty concentrating. If these symptoms worsen in intensity and persist over time, it may be useful to continue with radiological investigations. Other symptoms are clearly more alarming, such as visual field motor deficits or even seizureswhich lead to rapid investigations”.

Are there any new therapies?



«Yes, thanks to advanced molecular biology techniques: the identification of specific targets has been fundamental in this area. Today, in practice, we know that some DNA mutations they also play a key role in the development of certain types of brain tumors (as is the case for many other types of cancer). Thus, for certain subgroups of the gliomas targets have been identified (i.e. alterations of the NTRK, BRAF and FGFR1-3 genes), for which we already have targeted therapies that are particularly effective. Furthermore, a new generation of clinical studies is about to start with drugs different from those tested so far, such as for example dopamine D2 receptor antagonistswhich we hope will be useful in an increasingly large number of patients".

What are the barriers that still complicate the life of the sick?



“With the new World Health Organization classification of 2021 histological and molecular diagnoses have become more precisebut also more complex. So today a fundamental goal for each patient is to obtain a complete molecular diagnostic (or to know if there are genetic mutations and which ones). And to do this, a molecular biology panel is often needed to analyze many genes in order to reach the final diagnosis. The distance from highly experienced centers also remains important: we are talking about rare diseases, for which there are few reference hospitals. If it is true that all patients should be able to access reference centers where they could obtain innovative treatments as well as the best diagnosis, it is equally true that for many this means “expensive” journeys, in terms of money and energy».