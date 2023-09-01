Of Christine Brown

Largest Study Ever Conducted on Brains Donated by Young Athletes Shows Early Signs of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Are Present in Amateur Football, Soccer, and Ice Hockey Players

Not just football players. And not just professional athletes. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, a syndrome caused by repeated concussions (concussion in English), strikes already at a young age. This was revealed by the largest study ever conducted so far on the neurodegenerative disease in young people published in Jama Neurology.

Symptoms The disease can be formally diagnosed only with an autopsyto and symptoms range from attention deficit And

reduced cognitive performance

at the memory loss from the depression with a tendency to suicide allpersonality alterationfrom the confusion And language difficulties ataggressionup to the dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Unlike previous studies that examined chronic traumatic encephalopathy primarily among professional football players, this research most of the athletes involved (71.4%) were amateur



anti and they played at the amateur level in high school or university teams. Most of the donors in this study played American Football (60%), 15% played at soccer10% a ice Hockey. Other donors who received the postmortem diagnosis of CTE practiced the wrestling amateur and professional and the rugby. The merit of having brought the world aware of the syndrome belongs to the 2016 denunciation film «Zone d’ombra» with Will Smith, which told the true story of the neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, who tried in every way to bring to public attention the CTE.

The data for American football, ice hockey and soccer The data proves once again that it is the American football is the most endangered sport, due to the numerous blows to the head that athletes suffer. Specifically, of the 152 donors, 92 (60.5%) played American football as their main sport. Of these 92, 48 were diagnosed with CTE. Of the 12 donors who played professional football, 11 had CTE and all had played in the NFL. An additional 37 donors with CTEs played American football amateurly as their major sport, 21 in college and 16 never played after high school. The position played in American football made no difference in the development of the CTE, but those who played longer were more likely to be diagnosed with the disease: On average, those who had CTE played football 2.8 years longer than those who did not develop encephalopathy. Also involved in the study were 16 ice hockey donors, six with CTE (one of them, in Phase 2, was playing in the National Hockey League). Four of the 23 athletes playing soccer had CTE.

The data for American football, ice hockey and soccer The data proves once again that it is the American football is the most endangered sport, due to the numerous blows to the head that athletes suffer. Specifically, of the 152 donors, 92 (60.5%) played American football as their main sport. Of these 92, 48 were diagnosed with CTE. Of the 12 donors who played professional football, 11 had CTE and all had played in the NFL. An additional 37 donors with CTEs played American football amateurly as their major sport, 21 in college and 16 never played after high school. The position played in American football made no difference in the development of the CTE, but those who played longer were more likely to be diagnosed with the disease: On average, those who had CTE played football 2.8 years longer than those who did not develop encephalopathy. Also involved in the study were 16 ice hockey donors, six with CTE (one of them, in Phase 2, was playing in the National Hockey League). Four of the 23 athletes playing soccer had CTE.

Women Only 11 of the 152 brain donors were women: one of them, a 28-year-old college football player, diagnosed with CTE. Just earlier this year Australian scientists have diagnosed the world's first case of CTE in a professional athleteHeather Anderson, a 28-year-old Australian Football League player committed suicide. The athlete has been practicing this sport since the age of 5. An autopsy conducted by Australian Sports Brain Bank scientists diagnosed mild CTE.

The age of the athletes with encephalopathy: the youngest was 17 years old The age of the donors at the time of deathand ranged from 13 to 29 years old. The youngest person diagnosed with CTE was a 17 year old boy playing American football. The most common cause of donor death, whether or not they had encephalopathy was suicidefollowed by overdose.

The early onset of the disease “This study clearly shows that the pathology of CTE starts early,” she said Ann McKee, co-author of the study and director of the CTE Center at Boston University. “It is remarkable that over 40% of young contact sports athletes in the UNITE brain bank have chronic traumatic encephalopathy.” The scientist also pointed out that brain bank studies of the general population show that less than 1% of the general population has CTE. In this case, however, they focused on contact sports athletes.

Brain donors who died before reaching the age of 30 were selected to minimize any “pollution” from age-related conditions. In fact, as people age, age-related neurodegenerative changes occur: studying younger brains has given scientists the opportunity to observe chronic traumatic encephalopathy without other comorbid conditions.

The shocking numbers of studies on professional American football players "It is now fairly recognized that CTE poses a risk to elite elite athletes, especially football players," McKee said. "However, our study demonstrates that CTE can occur in very young athletes who only play contact sports at an amateur level." In a study published earlier this year, the Boston University CTE Center found that nearly 92 percent of the 376 former NFL players studied had been diagnosed with CTE. A other study last June examined 631 brains of former NFL players and found that 451 (71%) had CTE.

Damage to the frontal lobe Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is most often diagnosed in people who experience repeated blows to the head. The disease is characterized by widespread deposits in the brain of an abnormal form of the tau proteintypical of some dementias. In this study just published in Jama the greatest damage was observed in the frontal lobe. “The frontal lobe plays a key role in judgment and attention as well as in planning and executing actions. It could also play a role in impulsiveness,” McKee said. Scientists have also observed an atrophy of the brain.

What happens to the children There is no evidenceat the moment, that exposure to blows to the head at a young age increases the risk of developing CTE. “If someone suffered 5,000 blows to the head playing football between the ages of 8 and 18, he would be at the same risk as someone aged 14 to 24,” he explained. Julie Stamma professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison interviewed by Cnn. However, when a child begins to play, especially football, from an early age and continues into adolescence and adulthood the risk to develop the diseaseto increases. “Lcumulative exposure repetitive traumatic brain injury is the single greatest risk factor for CTE over the course of a lifetime,” says Stemm. According to data, the risk of developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy doubles every 2.6 years.