How does Kovid-19 affect a patient’s brain? Intensive research on this has revealed shocking. Researchers at the National Institutes of Health noticed signs of continuous damage in tissue samples of patients who died of the disease. In tissue samples, this damage was caused by a cerebral blood vessel. Still, he did not see any symptoms of corona virus in the samples of the tissues.

“This shows that the damage was not responsible for the direct viral attack on the brain,” the NIH said in a statement citing research. The results of the research have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine as correspondence. NIH cited the statement of senior research writer Avindra Nath as saying, “We found that the brains of patients infected with corona virus infection may be susceptible to microvascular blood vessel damage. Our results suggest that these viruses In response to the body’s inflammation. “

Researchers made sensational disclosure in research

Earlier in many research, it has been revealed that the disease can cause inflammation and blood vessel damage. In one research, researchers found evidence of reduced corona virus in some patients’ brains. Nevertheless, the NIH says that scientists are still trying to understand how the disease affects the brain. For the research, the researchers made a deep study of the brain tissue samples of 19 patients.

In March 2020, all patients died between March and July after being hit by a corona virus infection. Those who died included patients of different ages, such as children from 5 years to 73 years. He died between a few hours and a few months after the symptoms were revealed. Most patients had one or more risks such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease. Eight patients were found dead at home while the other three patients fell and died suddenly.

Researchers used a sensitive machine with a capacity 10 times greater than a normal MRI to test brain stem and alphatary bulb samples of every patient. Both these parts of the brain are considered more sensitive to Kovid-19. The alpha bulb controls our sniffing power while the brain stem controls the breath and heart rate. Scanning revealed that both parts had a plurality of bright spots called hyperintensitive, which is often a sign of inflammation.

In addition, there were dark spots called hypoantensitis, representing bleeding. Research revealed that the blood vessel in the bright spots was less thin than the normal blood protein in the brain and caused an immune response. These spots were surrounded by blood tea cells and brain immune cells. In contrast, the black spots had both closed and leaky blood vessels but no immune response.

