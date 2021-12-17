Genetic factors partly explain the link between the brain structure and chronic pain, according to research conducted byUniversity of Queensland. It is a research that opens a window towards understanding the complex relationship between the brain and the human genome in how they affect and contribute to chronic pain, the leading cause of disability worldwide.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Brain.

Brain structure and chronic pain: here’s what the research says

Doctor Scott Farrell of the RECOVER Injury Research Center of UQ said chronic pain affected about one in five Australian adults, while musculoskeletal disorders had the highest expenditure among disease groups in the country’s health system.

“By identifying the biological causes underlying chronic pain, we hope to improve diagnosis, treatment and health outcomes for those suffering from this highly debilitating condition “, said Dr. Farrell.

“Differences in brain structure have previously been reported in people with chronic pain. Our research shows for the first time that this association is partly due to individual differences in people’s DNA“.

Dr. Farrell explained that the team found genetic deficiencies contributed to both an increased risk of certain types of chronic pain and a reduction in the size of specific brain regions: “A reduction in the size of certain regions of the brain was thought to be a consequence of chronic pain, however we found that the reduced thickness in a particular area, the insular cortex, may contribute to a higher risk of chronic abdominal pain “, said the scholar.

“This finding was quite unexpected because previous clinical studies have suggested that changes in brain structure occur after the onset of chronic pain. The application of large-scale genetic statistical methods to pain and brain imaging data has shed new light on clinical pain research” continued the scientist.

The insular cortex is also known to be involved in a number of functions including empathic pain perception, gut sensation, taste, emotional processing, and individuals’ internal perceptions of their own body.

The study used UK Biobank genetic data from nearly 200,000 people with various chronic pain conditions and a separate cohort of 34,000 people who had undergone scans that measured the size of different brain regions.

The various chronic pain conditions included neck, shoulder, back, hip, knee, chronic abdominal and diffuse pain.

“This research builds on several other large genetic studies that have yielded findings on mental health and neurological disorders, which are often aggravated in people with chronic pain.“, Specified Dr. Farrell.

“We are conducting further analyzes to determine the genetic causal relationships between many clinical, lifestyle and psychosocial factors known to be associated with chronic pain, to help identify the factors underlying clinical translation.“.

Chronic pain is a common, complex and distressing problem that has a profound impact on individuals and society. It frequently occurs following an illness or injury; however, it is not simply an accompanying symptom, but rather a separate condition in its own right, with its own medical definition and taxonomy.

Studying the distribution and determinants of chronic pain allows specialists to understand and manage the problem at an individual and population level. Targeted and appropriate prevention and management strategies must take into account the biological, psychological, socio-demographic and lifestyle determinants and outcomes of pain.

The 2016 Global Burden of Disease Study reaffirmed that the high importance of pain and pain-related diseases is the leading cause of disability and disease burden globally around the world, the burden of chronic pain is increasing: 1.9 billion people have experienced recurrent tension-type headaches, which were the most common chronic symptomatic condition.

Measuring years with disability, low back pain and chronic pain have consistently been the leading causes of disability internationally, with other chronic pain conditions featured prominently in the top 10 causes of disability.

Chronic pain, like most diseases, often results from a series or combination of multiple events. Even when there is a solitary precipitating event in the genesis of chronic pain (e.g. injury), a number of factors remain that influence the duration, intensity and effects (physical, psychological, social and emotional) of chronic pain. Health-related behaviors and their outcomes are the most important modifiable risk factors in the genesis, duration and impact of chronic pain.

The research team included Dr. Farrell and Professor Michele Sterling of UQ’s RECOVER Injury Research Center; doctors Trung Thanh Ngo And Gabriel Cuéllar-Partida the UQ Diamantina Institute; Adrián Campos, Pik-Fang Kho and Dr. Miguel Rentería from QIMR Berghofer; and Dr. Rutger de Zoete ofUniversity of Adelaide.