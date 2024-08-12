Monday, August 12, 2024
Brain | Smart devices affect children’s brains, but how? Brain researcher: There is a 15-year human experiment going on

August 12, 2024
Brain | Smart devices affect children’s brains, but how? Brain researcher: There is a 15-year human experiment going on
It is difficult to study the effect of smart devices on young people. There are not enough teenagers in Finland who have not used devices since childhood.

A human experiment lasting 15 years is underway, describes the brain researcher Mona Moisala.

“We notice that young people are depressed, anxious and unable to concentrate, and now we should conclude whether the reason is screen time,” he says.

When schools start, there has been a discussion about whether smart devices should be banned in schools. The effects of using smart devices on children have been studied, but there is only limited information on long-term use in particular. Research is difficult and sometimes almost impossible.

