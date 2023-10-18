Brain Research | Thousands of new cell types were mapped in the human brain – can open memory diseases

The brain atlas replaces mouse and rat experiments. It can also tell what separates us from other apes.

Human the brain has been mapped more and more precisely.

Hundreds of neuroscientists from around the world joined forces in a five-year project. The end result is a large and accurate brain atlas, or brain atlas.

The project found more than 3,000 different types of neurons. Before this, neuroscientists knew much less about different neurons.

The spectrum of cell types increased as the depth of mapping extended to the microscopic size range.

More detailed work can be the way towards customized treatments. The brain atlas can also replace mouse and rat experiments, the researchers estimate.

Decentralized the work was led by the NIH and its project BRAIN.

Valued science journal Science and its subsidiary magazines published the results of the survey in early October. The package contains no less than 21 in-depth studies of the human brain.

The result is a three-dimensional map of the brain, the accuracy of which is in a class of its own, he writes Technology Review.

The atlas was compiled from samples of brain neurons. They were collected from the dead, both adults and children. Some were collected from fetuses and embryos.

Cells were also captured in connection with brain surgery. Donors include people with various brain diseases.

When neurologists studied brain tissue, they discovered the electrical behavior of a single neuron. The structure of the neuron in the brain can be studied, for example, with the help of dyes. Their components were sucked from the neurons for analysis.

Robots were designed to speed up the work. With their help, more than ten million human brain cells have been processed, says newspaper in The New York Times Ed Lein.

Lein is a neuroscientist at the Allen Institute for Brain Research in Seattle. He led five different studies of the entire atlas.

“ An accurate knowledge of the brain can help to understand depression, schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Neuroscientists believe that the new detailed mapping will help to understand the organ that has been said to be the most complex in the world.

There are an estimated 86 billion neurons in the adult human brain. In addition, there are about 84 billion cells other than neurons in our brain.

Scientists believe that a precise knowledge of the brain may eventually help to understand depression, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Neurology professor Mark Mapstone compare the new atlas with city maps.

Now we know the small streets of the big city called Aivot, including its traffic signs and different speed limits, he says In Popular Science.

Previously, we only had information about the main streets, says Mapstone. He was not involved in the great work. Mapstone is at work at the University of Medicine in Irvine, California.

With the help of the atlas, we also find out what separates humans from other mammals, especially monkeys.

More than 6,000 species of mammals live on Earth. The brain of a human mammal is very large in relation to the size of the body.

Neuroscientists compared how genes are expressed in neurons compared to those of different monkey species. Among the five monkey species were our close relatives chimpanzees and gorillas.

“ “Find out what makes us human in the brain.”

“Even though we have the same building blocks of the brain, the small differences matter”, describes Jeremy Miller. He is a senior researcher at the Allen Institute and one of the authors of the study.

The biggest differences are in the areas of the brain that focus on memory and language. The activity of human genes is higher in those areas. This affects the cooperation of the cells.

“Really the connections – so how these cells talk to each other is at least what makes us different from chimpanzees,” says to The New York Times Neuroscientist at the Allen Institute Trygve Bakken.

“We are now beginning to understand how important these small changes are. It becomes clear what in the brain makes us human.”

Atlas started in 2017 from the mouse brain. This reference atlas is still in progress, but 5,000 cell types have already been identified in the mouse brain, says Technology Review.

Neurologists still often study the small brains of mice when investigating brain diseases. However, mice do not develop neurodegenerative diseases typical of humans.

Now the hope is that experiments on rodents could be slowly forgotten.

Still more accurate modern brain atlases have been compiled for about a decade.

In 2013, we started to create Big Brain brain map. It is based on more than 7,000 brain slices and images taken from them.

Biologists noticed for the first time already in the 19th century that the brain consists of different cells.

In 1909, a German neurologist Korbinian Brodmann published a map of cortical areas. It described 52 separate areas of the cerebral cortex.