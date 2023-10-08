Brain Research | The rats’ laughter led the researchers to the sources of playfulness – it lies in a very specific brain structure

Research making is rarely just a joke, but Humboldt University researchers got close. At the same time, it became clear which brain structure is responsible for play, at least in rats.

Rats like tickling and nibbling. They can also be lured into more complicated games, such as hide and seek.

When the researchers let the rats chase their hand and then tickled them as a reward, the rodents shook and giggled with pleasure. Squeals of joy are beyond human hearing, but can be registered with an ultrasonic microphone.

Already before even rats that have had their cortex responsible for higher brain functions removed have been known to engage in play.

It has been suspected that playing is largely instinctive, just like being afraid.

Studies have suggested that playfulness could be responsible for the brain area that participates in the production of screams and the fight-or-flight reaction. This makes sense, because rats also model fear and aggression in their mutual play.

Now the role of that brain area was confirmed. It is a nucleus located deep in the brain, the gray area surrounding the cerebrospinal fluid drain, or pag.

The researchers played with rats whose brains were fitted with measuring electrodes. At the same time, they registered their laughter.

The measurements revealed that a part of the pag-tumaki ignited during play. The activity died down and the squeals quieted down when the rats were placed on a high platform in bright lighting, which is known to unnerve them.

Researchers showed In the science journal Neuron, also that pag-tumake was necessary for play. When its neurons were blocked, the rats lost interest in frolicking and no longer squealed when tickled.

Play has been one of the most poorly understood forms of behavior, even though it is essential to the well-being of both humans and many other animals.

Preventing play may even lead to depression, reduced stress tolerance and impaired brain development.

For example, fear and aggression have been studied much more.

“Positive emotional states are studied relatively less”, the person who led the study Michael Brecht says For Science magazine.

Next, Brecht and his group want to find out if the nucleus accumbens is also needed in other dimensions of play, such as following the rules.

Published in Tiede magazine 11/2023.