Brain Research | The complete brain map of the fruit fly larva was completed after 12 years of drilling – it will also help artificial intelligence developers

The brain of a fruit fly larva has 3,016 neurons and 548,000 connections. It will take years to map the mouse’s brain.

Brain scientists have compiled the most accurate brain map of an insect. That’s what a fruit fly means Drosophila melanogaster caterpillar brain map.

The mapping produced an accurate model of the brain, in which all nerve cells and nerve connections of the larva’s brain are described.

The researchers describe that this is how a connectomic has been made. It describes the connections between neural networks.

The map depicts all 3,016 nerve cells, or neurons, of the larva’s brain and also the 548,000 connections between nerve cells, synapses.

93 percent of the neurons had a counterpart in the other hemisphere of the larva’s brain. There were four types of synapses.

Before this, researchers have only made complete brain maps of the brains of worms.

For example, the nematode (Caenorhabditis elegans) there are about 7,000 connections between neurons in the brain.

Exact the map is like a model for brain researchers. The simple brain of a caterpillar can be compared to the complex brain of a human.

The work helps brain research and may help develop treatments for brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The caterpillar’s brain map was multi-layered. It had connections of different lengths. This may inspire AI researchers.

They have used neural networks as their models when they develop learning and deep artificial intelligence.

The act is considered one of the landmarks of neuroscience. The map took 12 years to compile.

The work was led by Johns Hopkins University and Cambridge University. The map was published at the beginning of March science journal Science.

The fruit fly knows how to navigate, smell and weigh risks.

Cerebral and mapping of parts of the brain has been done for more than 50 years.

This is the first complete map of the brain of a single insect. The work could not have been done with, for example, the techniques of the 1980s.

“If we want to understand who we are and how we think, we must also understand the mechanisms of thinking,” says the researcher about the importance of work Joshua Vogelstein his university On the Johns Hopkins website.

“The key to that is to understand how neurons are connected to each other.”

Vogelstein is a biomedical engineer at Johns Hopkins University. His specialty is precisely the connections between the nervous system of the brain.

The researchers deliberately chose a fruit fly for the work, ie Drosophila melanogaster caterpillar. The caterpillar’s genetics had already been figured out and you can see through the caterpillar.

In addition, the basic biology of the fruit fly is similar to that of humans. There are also surprisingly many shared genes. Its size was also suitable for current technologies.

The caterpillar from its behavior you can tell how its brain processes the information received through the senses and how its little brain learns and how it makes decisions, says science journal Nature.

An adult fruit fly, for example, orients, smells and can weigh risks. This is reflected in its early brain.

The brains of all living things have much in common. The differences have arisen in evolution.

The bigger researchers map the brain, the more challenging the work is, even though the technologies have developed. This map also took 12 years to compile.

Neuroscientists have estimated that, for example, the brain of a mouse is more than a million times larger than the brain of a fruit fly. That’s why the work will probably take years.

If even a mouse’s brain takes years, it means that, for example, mapping the entire human brain will not be possible for a long time.

A map of the connections of nerve cells shows that there are 93 cell types in the larva’s brain.

One imaging the neuron took about a day. For more than a year, the researchers carefully combed through brain images to find individual neurons.

In order to get a complete description of the brain at the cellular level, they have to be sliced, into hundreds, even thousands of individual tissue samples.

All cells must then be imaged with an electron microscope.

Finally, the cells are reassembled into a model, one neuron at a time. The work was done with the help of a computer program and it found out how the information would spread in the caterpillar’s brain.

The researchers mapped each neuron and its connections. In addition, each neuron was classified according to the role it plays in the brain.

They found that the busiest connections in the brain were those leading to and from neurons in the brain’s learning center.

The brain of the fruit fly larva has clear similarities to the machine learning architectures of artificial intelligence.

In the map, neurons are dot-like, and lines reflect connections. Similar connections are depicted close together. The surrounding periphery has examples of different types of neurons.

RESEARCHERS spent more than three years at Johns Hopkins developing a code that could be used to analyze the neural connections in the larva’s brain.

That code can now be used by anyone mapping the brains of larger animals, says Vogelstein.

Vogelstein thinks that sometimes researchers will be able to create a program that could be used to conveniently study the complex neural network of the human brain.