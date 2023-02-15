Brain Research | The brain’s ability to react predicts a viral disease – slowing down can indicate predisposing stress or fatigue

Reaction speed changes can predict getting sick with the flu, shows Scientific Reports in the journal published research.

It is well known that stress, lack of sleep, alcohol use and depression weaken alertness and reaction ability.

The same factors are known to increase susceptibility to infectious diseases.

“We all know that our defense system is more vulnerable if we are stressed or haven’t slept enough,” says professor Alfred Hero about the research group in the University of Michigan bulletin.

Small a change in the brain’s normal performance can signal, for example, stress or fatigue.

The researchers wanted to find out if it also has a connection with immune defense.

A previous 19-year follow-up study found that high variability in responsiveness was associated with even greater mortality in both young and older adults.

It is also beginning to appear that the same brain neurotransmitters, such as acetylcholine and dopamine, have something to do with both the immune system and brain performance.

In addition, a large study was recently published in the United States, according to which people with a psychiatric diagnosis were more prone to contracting the corona virus than others.

In the new the study measured the attention span and reaction times of 18 test subjects for three days.

On the fourth day, the same subjects were exposed to the rhinovirus that causes the common cold.

After exposure to the virus, the increase of the virus was measured in samples taken from the subjects’ noses. The development of flu symptoms was monitored based on the subjects’ own reporting.

Result was that high variability in reaction times predicted more severe illness, as measured by both viral load and reported symptoms.

“This is an interesting finding from a relatively small trial. I hope that we will have the opportunity to confirm the findings in a larger and even more convincing study”, said the leader of the experiment, professor emeritus Ronald Turner from the University of Virginia.

The research team thinks that in the future, Kannykäs could perhaps recognize from the speed and accuracy of typing when their owner is particularly susceptible to virus infection.

It would also be easy to test the state of the brain yourself with a simple digital test.

Published in Tiede magazine 2/2023.