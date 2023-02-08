Brain Research | The brain has its own GPS positioning, which also monitors other people’s movements

Morning rush hour at the subway station: you want to get out the fastest way and not get stuck in the slowest moving escalator queue.

You evaluate different route possibilities and at the same time observe how the movement of other people affects your movement.

In this case, a group of neurons specialized in coordination is activated in the brain, which works a bit like satellite positioning.

Lattice- or into coordinate cells said neurons help us choose routes when we move and at the same time analyze the movements of other people.

Already it has previously been known that our brain’s internal navigation system registers our location and where we are coming from and where we are going. This is how grid cells build a kind of map of our environment.

On the other hand, it has been unclear whether the grid cells also evaluate other people’s movements.

Researchers at the University of Vienna in Austria now report that they have shown for the first time that grid cells also take into account the movements of others.

A gentle simultaneous assessment of one’s own and other people’s movements is also needed in, for example, ball games.

For research involved 60 people whose brains were imaged by functional magnetic resonance imaging.

The participants observed different route choices or performed navigation tasks themselves in a virtual environment.

The results revealed the so-called with the entorhinal cortex grid-like codes that followed the movements of another person seen in virtual reality.

Grid cells are located in the entorhinal cortex, which is a small area in the temporal lobe of the brain. The cells’ action fields there form a coordinate system or a regular pattern like a beehive. Therefore, these cells are called grid cells or coordinate cells.

Uncovering the mysteries of our internal navigator brought in the year 2014 Nobel Prize in Medicine for three researchers.

“ One of the first symptoms of memory disorders is often that a person starts to get lost.

of Vienna university researchers found that when subjects looked at other people in virtual reality, their brain activity corresponded to the activity of grid cells.

In addition, a wider network of brain areas connected to navigation was activated.

The results suggest that grid cells belong to a wider network of brain regions coordinating navigational processes.

To the researchers’ surprise, it turned out that the better the participant followed others’ routes, the less other brain areas were activated.

They interpret the result to mean that when grid cells work more efficiently, navigation does not require as much of a wider brain network.

Research was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Aging however, affects the brain network responsible for positioning. It is especially weakened in dementia.

One of the first symptoms of memory disorders is often that a person starts to get lost.

“Grid cell function decreases with age and dementia. As a result, people can no longer find their way and their orientation is lacking,” says the first author of the study Isabella Wagner University of Vienna in the bulletin.

Next, the researchers plan to find out whether grid cells are also involved in recognizing other people. This skill also often weakens as dementia progresses.

Read more: Getting lost can be a sign of Alzheimer’s disease, but it is also part of normal aging – according to researchers, the brain’s coordinate cells become lazy