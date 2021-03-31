Brain research Research: Brain cleansing cells grow and try to work for another 12 hours after death

Nerve support cells remained active in dying brain tissue long after other activities had ceased.

A recent study found that glial cells, or nerve support cells, remain active in some way and even grow long after other brain tissue is already gone. The study was published Scientific Reports journal.

Nerve support cells There are many types. They are responsible for the purification of waste products in the brain, for example.

On the contrary, when the activity of other brain cell types slowed down soon after death, the activity of neuronal support cells seemed to increase and peaked 12 hours after death.

“It is often assumed that all activity in the brain ceases when the heart stops [lopullisesti] beating, but that’s not the case, ”says a professor at the University of Illinois, a neurologist Jeffrey Loeb in the research bulletin.

Researchers from the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, which specializes in molecular biology and genetic research, were involved.

In the study utilized brain tissue that had been removed in small amounts from 20 individuals during epileptic surgery.

The individuals thus continued their lives, but the dead pieces of their brains were monitored in the laboratory. Tissue samples were taken from the subjects’ cerebral cortex.

The samples were kept at room temperature and the researchers monitored how and for how long the cellular machinery functioned. Specifically, the study analyzed gene expression in dying brain tissue for 24 hours.

Major part of the tissue looked like a so-called stable line. Nothing happened anymore, as you might expect. First, the gene domains associated with human thinking and memory subsided.

But then something special was found. Genes involved in nerve support cell function continued to be expressed. Their activity only increased. It peaked 12 hours after “death”.

The function of some support cells is to cleanse the brain in an emergency, such as after a stroke. What would be a more urgent emergency than death?

It was seen from the cell samples that the support cells had grown and formed new branches while still trying in vain to perform their function. After a day, everything fell silent.

Result does not indicate that man would have any consciousness after death. As observed, nerve cells associated with human memory and thinking degenerated rapidly.

In addition, brain tissue was kept at room temperature. The human body and brain remain warmer than this even after death, so tissue destruction in the body can be even faster.

In the past it has been found that the brain retains some activity even after death. Cell death takes longer than expected.

Two years ago NatureIn a study published in the journal, researchers found that the brains of dead pigs were “revived” six hours after slaughter. So in them cellular activity was still observed as in this study, but no longer any indication of actual brain function.