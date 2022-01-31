Brain research Prejudices are visible in the brain – in immediate emotional reactions, the human brain favors its own group and rejects guests

However, in tasks that required moral and intellectual reflection, the brain reached universal equality, extensive Finnish research revealed.
Man is inherently open-minded towards strangers. It is already seen in brain images.
Our brains most strongly discriminate against foreign nationality, skin color, or political position in immediate emotional reactions. These include experiencing empathy or a quick reaction to the face.
