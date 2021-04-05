Brain research Music affects the brain like sex or sugar – This is how rhythms and melodies guide our vital functions

Music makes us more effective employees, students and communicators. It can also be used to manipulate our emotions and guide our decisions. What is it about?

In 1993 Researchers at the University of California conducted a famous experiment that later became a scientific legend.

The subjects listened to the Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartin D major sonata for two pianos and then did tasks measuring spatial perception. It turned out that those who listened to the music did better in the test than the control group sitting in silence.