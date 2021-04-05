Tuesday, April 6, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Brain research Music affects the brain like sex or sugar – This is how rhythms and melodies guide our vital functions

by admin
April 5, 2021
in World
0

Music makes us more effective employees, students and communicators. It can also be used to manipulate our emotions and guide our decisions. What is it about?

In 1993 Researchers at the University of California conducted a famous experiment that later became a scientific legend.

The subjects listened to the Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartin D major sonata for two pianos and then did tasks measuring spatial perception. It turned out that those who listened to the music did better in the test than the control group sitting in silence.

.
#Brain #research #Music #affects #brain #sex #sugar #rhythms #melodies #guide #vital #functions

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

With more green containers and door-to-door collection, they seek more people to separate garbage in the City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.