Brain research Depression changes visual perception – Finnish researchers find that contrast is different in depressed eyes

Depressed patients have data processing problems in the cerebral cortex. The world looks grayer.

Depression affects visual perceptions, according to a recent study by the University of Helsinki. There are changes in the processing of patients’ visual perceptions that are likely related to cortical data processing.

The study compared the processing of visual data in depressed patients with the control group using two visual tests.

This is an illusion test that has been used for decades. In it, the background of the pattern affects visual perception so that it does not correspond to physical reality.

In one test, a dark and light background was used to change the brightness of the center, while in the second, patterning of the background was used to attenuate the contrast of the center.

The brightness of squares A and B is exactly the same, but they are observed to be different due to the background. The patients and the control group saw the illusion as equally strong. The contrast of squares C and D is also the same. Patients saw the illusion as weaker than the control group.­

Subjects the task was to compare the brightness and contrast of these simple patterns.

The results revealed that depressed patients saw the contrast of the images presented to them differently than those subjects who had not been diagnosed with depression.

“Surprisingly, depressed patients did not notice the illusion created in the pattern, so they saw the contrast more strongly than other subjects,” says a researcher at the University of Helsinki. Viljami Salmela.

In depressed patients the illusion attenuated the contrast by 5 percent and in the control group by 20 percent. According to Salmela, no difference was observed between the depressed patients and the control group in the brightness test.

In the contrast-measuring test, visual observations are based on visual cortex processing, whereas brightness detection can occur earlier in the visual system.

“From this, it can be concluded that depressed patients have some kind of data processing problem at the level of the visual cortex.”

So depression really made the world grayer.

Research was published Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience.

Parallel results have also been obtained in previous studies.

For example, published in 2010 in a German study visual observations in depressed patients were examined by retinal electronic function study (ERG).

In the study, a small electron was placed in the corner of the patients’ eyes to measure the response of the retina to black and white images. The results showed that depressed patients distinguished the contrast of the patterns more subdued than the control group.

“ This could be a malfunction of the mediator.

Where from changes in visual data processing then?

“It’s a bit more difficult an issue already. Based on previous research, we know that in addition to mood swings, diagnosed depression is associated with various data processing disorders, of which visual information is just one example, ”says Salmela.

“But the reason for this is not yet known.”

Salmela believes that depression does not cause disturbances, especially in the area of ​​the visual cortex. Instead, it could be a neurotransmitter dysfunction that affects the entire cerebral cortex more broadly.

Next, the phenomenon, he said, should be studied by commissioning both behavioral and physiological tests on the same group of patients.

The observational test used in a recent study could therefore be refined using ERG measurements and EEG, or electroencephalogram.

“By combining the methods, it is possible to find out exactly how and where the disturbance associated with the processing of visual observations occurs.”

“ Depression cannot be diagnosed by testing visual observations alone.

Mental health it is important to study the changes in brain function that underlie the problems. It helps to understand the mechanism of the disorders and to develop treatments that work for them.

The effectiveness of treatments is tested with various tests used to diagnose depression. They are used to monitor the progress of treatment and its benefits.

According to Salmela, it is not possible to diagnose depression by testing visual observations alone, as the differences found are small and often only appear at the group level.

However, observational tests could be an additional aid in comparing treatments.

“Visual tests are quick and easy to implement. They could be used to monitor how visual data processing changes as treatment progresses, along with other diagnostic tests. This will make it possible to assess whether the treatment has been beneficial or not. ”