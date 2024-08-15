Brain Research | As many as one in four coma patients are aware of sentences and tasks that are said to them

Brain research|Of the world’s coma patients, up to a hundred thousand may be conscious.

15.8. 18:22

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Brain researchers examined the state of consciousness of 241 comatose patients in the United States. One in four brains respond to verbal tasks. It is much more than previously thought. The results raise ethical questions. For example, you could try to ask the patients whether they will continue the treatment or not.

Brain scientists investigated the state of consciousness of 353 patients in the United States using different devices. The patients had severe brain damage. Not everyone responded to simple instructions.

The brains of these patients were evaluated with different devices. Functional magnetic resonance imaging was used, i.e fMRI and electroencephalograph or EEGtogether or separately.

The patients heard different instructions, which for example were related to movement.

Patients brain responses showed that 20 to 25 percent of patients responded to the instructions and perhaps understood them. This is much more than one might think.

Even in a coma, many seemed to be thinking about the tasks that the researcher or doctor dictated to them.

They did the research Mass. General Brigham’s brain researchers in the United States. It is a large hospital-based research unit in the United States that is not for profit.

The results of the brain study were published by a scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine.

The results suggest that some patients are somehow aware of their surroundings. However, the patient is “locked”. He himself is not able to communicate outwardly.

A person can be in a coma or a vegetative state in various disorders of consciousness. He is either completely unaware of his surroundings, or he is slightly conscious.

In a slightly conscious state, the patient may, for example, open his eyes, but consciousness is low.

Brain scientists performed tests on 353 people with severe brain damage. They were made in the USA and Europe over a period of more than 15 years, says the website Eurekalert.

The patients were asked to think for 15–30 seconds about, for example, playing tennis, swimming, making a fist, or walking in the rooms of the home.

This request was repeated seven times in five minutes.

Thinking about tasks always produces signals in the brain of healthy people. They can be identified, for example, with fMRI scans or electroencephalograms (EEG).

241 of the patients showed no outward response to verbal commands. But 25 percent of them had brain activity. It matched the brain activity of the test volunteers who had no brain damage at all.

Twenty percent of those in a coma or vegetative state gave a brain equivalent.

“Functions are demanding. Try to think about swimming for five minutes,” reminds the brain researcher Nicholas Schiff Weill.

He is a professor of neurology at Cornell Medical School in New York.

We don’t know exactly what they experience, but the tasks prove that they may have consciousness, says Weill, who carried out the research.

According to various estimates, there are 300,000–400,000 people in the world who have a long-lasting disorder of consciousness.

So even a hundred thousand of them can have consciousness. However, it cannot be easily verified.

In the past, it had already been shown that patients suffering from severe brain damage could think in their minds about tasks that were dictated to them.

However, brain researchers believed that the phenomenon is rare.

Now, no one can ignore these new findings, says Weill for New Scientist magazine.

Medical emeritus professor of ethics Raanan Gillon From London’s Imperial College says that comatose patients could be tried to hear their wishes.

One question would be whether the treatment should be stopped. Many other ethical questions should now be reassessed, says Gillon.

And one more thing: Do all comatose patients even get the chance to be examined with different devices? Technical interfaces between the brain and computers could provide one means of communication.