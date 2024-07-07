Brain Research | Artificial intelligence creates more and more accurate images of the images that the monkey or human brain thinks

Brain research|Artificial intelligence learns to focus attention on those areas of the brain that build images of objects and objects.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Artificial intelligence can learn to refine images from brain signals. Researchers at Radboud University in the Netherlands used images taken by fMRI scanners and signals captured from the macaque monkey’s brain in their teaching. The goal is to make better brain implants to improve vision. The research has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Thoughts the reading artificial intelligence can create an increasingly accurate image of the object you are looking at.

Actually, AI doesn’t literally read thoughts or images. It interprets signals in the area of ​​the brain where the brain recognizes images.

The learning artificial intelligence can now direct attention to exactly those signals that build the image in question.

Artificial intelligence were clarified by researchers at Radboud University in the Netherlands with the help of different images.

Investigator Umut Güçlün the team had previously used an fMRI brain scanner that had recorded the brain activity of three people. They were shown a series of photographs in the experiments.

In the experiments, the group also used images that had been produced earlier with the help of a single macaque monkey and electrodes.

The electrodes then recorded the signals that were generated when the macaque looked at the images produced by the artificial intelligence.

It has been possible to make pictures from brain scans since the early years of the 21st century. The pictures have improved considerably since then.

Artificial intelligence can now learn in real time which parts of the brain it should pay the most attention to.

“Artificial intelligence learns at the same time as it interprets signals from the brain,” says Güçlü.

Creating images with artificial intelligence from fMRI scans was more demanding, says Güçlü’s colleague Thirza Dado. You see, fMRI produces a lot of extra noise in the images.

Of course, the fMRI scans also improved, but the images it produced were less accurate than the ones the macaque saw.

The group the goal is not to aspire to be mind readers, but to manufacture better and better brain implants that can improve a person’s impaired vision.

This can be done by irritating the parts of the brain that do not only represent light patterns but objects, for example.

“We can directly irritate, for example, the part that corresponds to the dog seen,” Güçlü says According to New Scientist.

“In this way, the images are closer and closer to the experiences of ordinary sighted people.”

The study was published by pre-release service Biorxiv. It has not yet been peer reviewed.