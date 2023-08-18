Nature: exercise rejuvenates the brain thanks to the cytokine PF4

Scientists at the University of California at San Francisco (USA) and the University of Queensland (Australia) found that the same molecule is responsible for the improvement in cognitive functions resulting from young blood transfusion and exercise, and also mediates the action of the longevity hormone klotho. Research results published in journals Nature, nature aging And Nature Communications.

Platelet factor 4 (PF4) is responsible for all three types of human aging intervention currently being tested in the laboratory. This cytokine is produced by platelets, is involved in the formation of platelet clots and promotes blood clotting. New research shows that under its influence, the cognitive functions of old mice return to the level of middle age, and young mice become smarter.

Back in 2014, it was discovered that plasma, made up of blood from which red blood cells have been removed, has an effect reminiscent of parabiosis when the circulatory systems of a young and old animal combine. Young blood plasma injected into old animals had a restorative effect and contained much more PF4 than old blood plasma.

Experiments with the introduction of PF4 into old animals showed the same results as with the introduction of plasma, normalizing the functions of the immune system in the body and brain. Animals treated with platelet factor 4 performed better on various memory and learning tasks. This is because PF4 reduces molecules that promote chronic inflammation in the brain, which in turn leads to greater brain plasticity.

Although the protein klotho, whose decline with age is associated with aging, never reaches the brain when injected into the bloodstream, it has also been shown to improve cognitive function. This effect is indirect and is mediated by platelet factor 4. PF4 had a strong effect on the hippocampus, the region of the brain responsible for the consolidation of long-term memory, where the formation of new neural connections at the molecular level was enhanced. The scientists also found that platelets release PF4 into the bloodstream after exercise.