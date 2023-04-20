Brain | One picture claims to reveal whether you are left- or right-brained – Brain scientists tell what the optical illusion really is

A picture is spreading on social media that reveals something about the hemispheres of the human brain – or does it? We asked brain researchers about it.

Equally from time to time, surprising pictures circulate on social media that do not look the same to everyone. They contain an optical illusion that does not seem to be explained by common sense.

For example, fits a shot from years ago, where one saw a blue-black and the other a white-gold dress. Or a rotating dancer whose rotation direction changes depending on which side of the picture you look at first.

Recently, there has been a buzz on Twitter about a horse that walks on its own. Some see it moving forward, some see it moving backwards.

It has even been claimed that the picture reveals something essential about the structure of our brain, i.e. whether the viewer is left-brained or right-brained, so to speak.

Is it is there any point in the argument that seems attractive?

No, say brain scientists, neuroscientist Eino Partanen and a perceptual psychologist Jukka Häkkinen.

Thought there is an amazingly persistent and widespread neuromyth about left and right brainedness, Häkkinen states.

According to it, left-brained people would be more logical, while right-brained people would emphasize emotionality and creativity. However, science does not recognize such a division, as attractive as it may sound.

So we cannot be placed in two camps based on brain hemispheres. Still, it is true that the brain is anatomically different from different sides. Among other things, language production and face recognition take place largely in the left hemisphere of the brain, says Eino Partanen.

Instead, the right hemisphere plays an important role in attention.

Essential is that the brain hemispheres do not work alone but together. Between them runs a brain cucumber, which, like strings, connects the halves to each other.

Producing language is an apt example to the extent that it wouldn’t be successful without the right half of it, says Partanen. Let it be that the words are formed on the left.

“But if a person, for example, hears the command to kick, he also needs the movement of his legs. Thus, linguistic understanding activates the motor areas of the occipital lobe.”

In the same way, understanding humor is based on tone weights, the sense of hearing, which is not directly connected to the linguistic center of the brain, adds Partanen.

“ “The brain does not tolerate a state of uncertainty at all.”

But then why is it that the guy sees the horse rushing forward, when in his own eyes its movement is from behind?

Simply because it is an exchange image. The sensory information it provides is imprecise, and the image lacks precise markers for the brain to latch on to. Thus, the senses can interpret it as moving in any direction, Partanen describes.

“The brain does not tolerate a state of uncertainty at all. That’s why they try to get some observation locked in,” Häkkinen emphasizes.

However, since the image is ambiguous, one and the same person may see the image in two ways.

When it comes to a dress photo that was trending years ago, the fact that the photo can be seen in two ways requires a lot of effort. Instead, the spinning dancer and the image of the horse can be seen more easily in both ways, Häkkinen states.

First the perception that enters the brain and the perception it creates therefore dominate. In addition, a person’s own experiences and life history, what one is used to in terms of visual perception, has its influence.

It must also be remembered that the brain is a predictive device.

“They are trying to form the best possible forecast of what will happen here. If we only acted on our senses, we would be late all the time,” says Partanen.

In other words, we would never catch the ball if the brain didn’t predict where the hands should move next.

In the process the brain interprets and divides the world into categories. We divide things into functional categories such as glasses, computer mice, headphones and notebooks.

Without different categories, understanding things would be arbitrary and impossible, says Partanen.

However, the categories seem to shackle the observer. They guide to define the seen things according to the existing categories, which the person relies on.

According to Partanen, that is also based on the brain’s need to predict the future.

Unclear shapes and figures, on the other hand, evoke interpretations that vary from person to person.

Partanen highlights the pictures of electric plugs that are spreading on the internet, which apparently have facial features.

“Even if the viewer knows that there is no way there is a face in the socket, unclear sensory information may be intentionally misinterpreted.”

And even though the perception of left- and right-brainedness is not true, the interviewees emphasize one thing. The fact that different brains make people perceive visual stimuli in different ways.

“As a brain scientist, I think that if we have abnormalities with each other, they are specifically differences in the functioning of the brain. Those differences are not caused by the toes”, Partanen sums up.