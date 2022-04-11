Scientists fromOhio State University College of Medicine have dedicated themselves to research that has deepened the study of brain neurons vulnerable to neurodegeneration, to try to take a step forward in the study and development of performing therapies such as Alzheimer’s disease.

The results of the Research were published online in the journal Acta Neuropathologica.

Brain neurons vulnerable to neurodegeneration: here’s what the new research says

“Understanding why certain neurons in particular regions of the brain are highly vulnerable to degeneration is critically important for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease.“, Stated the lead author of the research, Hongjun “Harry” Fuassistant professor at the Department of Neuroscience of theOhio State’s College of Medicine: “This study is based on our previously published research on TAU pathology and grid cell dysfunction and spatial memory deficits ”.

Fu’s research focuses on understanding which subtypes of neurons are vulnerable to the abnormal accumulation of tau protein aggregates in the brain that occurs in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. The scientist’s research also investigates the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying brain neurons vulnerable to neurodegeneration.

The Tau protein helps stabilize the internal skeleton of neurons in the brain. This internal skeleton has a tube-like shape through which nutrients and other essential substances travel to reach different parts of the neuron. In Alzheimer’s disease, abnormal forms of the tau protein accumulate and cause the internal skeleton to break down, which is well related to neuronal death and memory deficits. See also Liga MX: 'Toño' Rodríguez asked for the support of a police officer in the face of violence in the stands, who apparently did nothing to help

Wolframin is a protein that in humans is encoded by the WFS1 gene. This study found that excitatory neurons expressing Wolframin (WFS1) are most vulnerable in a part of the brain (the entorhinal cortex) that serves as a network hub for memory, navigation, and the perception of time.

This research, which used both post mortem human brain tissue and mouse models, further demonstrates that WFS1 can reduce tau pathology and neurodegeneration through the regulation of stress responses to the abnormal accumulation of tau protein aggregates and the degradation pathway. of proteins downstream, or the way autophagy-lysosome .

“We plan to further investigate the cell-type specific role of WFS1 in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, we are exploring novel drug targets, such as WFS1 and / or autophagy-lysosome degradation enhancers, which aim to promote tau degradation and protection of vulnerable neurons in those devastating diseases.“Explained Fu.

Fu collaborated with other researchers in Ohio’s departments of biological chemistry and pharmacology, biomedical informatics, neuroscience, and neurology, along with scientists at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus; The Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research and Columbia University Medical Center, both in New York; Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis; Banner Sun Health Research Institute of Sun City, Arizona; Murdoch University in Perth, Australia; and UK Dementia Research Institute in London, United Kingdom. See also SRE delivers first birth certificates for recognition to trans people abroad

“This important discovery will not only help researchers better understand selective neuronal and regional vulnerability in Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, but also suggests that the WFS1 gene could be a therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s and possibly other neurodegenerative diseases.“, Said Dr. Carol R. Bradforddean of the Ohio State College of Medicine.

There are an estimated 44 million people worldwide affected by Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. In the United States, approximately 5.5 million people of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease. Of these, approximately 5.3 million are 65 years of age or older and 200,000 are younger and have early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are more common in Western Europe (with North America behind) and less common in sub-Saharan Africa. African Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia than whites. Hispanics are about 1.5 times more likely to have Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia than whites.

Studies of brain neurons vulnerable to neurodegeneration also aim at breaking down the continuous growth of new diagnoses and making Alzheimer’s disease not an unfortunate condemnation but a disease that can be cured.