The British artist Linda Nolan has brain metastases. Unfortunately, the woman has already had to face various diagnoses of cancer: breast, hip, liver. Today she doesn’t know how much time she has left to livebecause her health conditions have really deteriorated, which is why it is important for her to live to the fullest every day with the people she loves.

For 18 years, the English singer has been trying to defeat a neoplasm which, however, does not give her a break. In 2005 she received the first diagnosis of stage 3 breast cancerwhich within a year, however, she managed to send away, thanks to the care of the doctors to whom she entrusted herself.

In 2017 the second diagnosis of a very rare hip neoplasmwhich, unfortunately, is not curable. Soon the disease also spread to the liver. Today she says she has tumor metastases everywhere: they have already reached the brain, as he said in an interview with the Good Morning Britain programme.

I want to tell you that unfortunately the cancer has spread to the brain and that, of course, is scary because there aren’t many other treatments other than chemotherapy.

These are the words of the 64-year-old singer, who added, however, that she never wants to give up. However, she remains optimistic, despite the fact that her health has given her much more than a concern. She jokingly says that he will lose his hair for the fourth timein the hope that the treatments will have a positive outcome.

Linda Nolan, brain metastasis: the singer went to live with her sister

I moved back in with my sister the brain cancer was affecting my balance and I had three pretty bad falls. I bought a wheelchair, we are preparing things for the inevitable. It’s a scary journey to make this.

The singer, very popular in England, then adds: