the neuroscientists of the Johns Hopkins University have identified a brain mechanism responsible for a common type of age-related memory loss. The discovery, obtained using laboratory mice, shed light on the functioning of the aging brain and could be useful for understanding new dynamics of the Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

New brain mechanism linked to memory loss: here’s what the research says

“We are trying to understand normal memory and why a part of the brain called the hippocampus is so critical to normal memorySaid the senior author James Knierimprofessor at the Zanvyl Krieger Mind / Brain Institute of the university: “But even with many memory disorders, something is wrong in this area ”.

By studying the new brain mechanism responsible for memory loss, neuroscientists started from the realization that neurons in the hippocampus, located deep in the brain’s temporal lobe, are responsible for a complementary pair of memory functions called pattern separation and completion of the brain. template. These functions occur in a gradient across a tiny region of the hippocampus called CA3.

When these functions fluctuate unbalanced, memory is impaired, causing symptoms such as forgetfulness or self-repetition. The Johns Hopkins team has discovered the brain mechanism that as the brain ages, causes this imbalance through the disappearance of the CA3 gradient: the separation function of the model vanishes and the completion function of the model takes over.

Neurons responsible for pattern separation are typically more prevalent in the proximal region of the CA3 area, while those responsible for pattern completion are prevalent in the distal region, the lead author explained. Heekyung Leeresearch assistant at the Mind / Brain Institute, With agingthe neural activity in the proximal region becomes overactive and the interaction between the two regions becomes abnormal, creating a predominance in the completion of the pattern.

In normal brains, the separation of patterns and the completion of patterns work hand in hand to order and make sense of perceptions and experiences, from the most basic to the most complex. If an individual goes to a restaurant with his family and a month later returns to the same restaurant with friends, he should have the ability to recognize that it is the same place, even if some details have changed: this is the completion of the model. . But the individual in question must also remember which conversation took place and when it took place, so don't confuse the two experiences – this is the pattern separation.

When model separation disappears, model completion overrides the process. With your brain focused on the common restaurant experience excluding the details of separate visits, you might recall a conversation about a trip to Italy during a visit, but you might be wrong about who was actually speaking: “We all make these mistakes, but they tend to get worse as we age“, Knierim said, referring to the brain mechanism linked to memory loss.

In the experiments, the researchers compared young rats with intact memories to older rats with unaffected memories and older mice with altered memories. While older mice with intact memories performed water maze tasks as did young rats, neurons in the CA3 regions of their hippocampus were already starting to favor pattern completion at the expense of pattern separation. Since that discovery about this brain mechanism manifested itself in their behavior, the scientists deduced that something was allowing the rats to make up for the deficit.

The discovery of this brain mechanism is reflected in humans who remain surprisingly acute in their later age. It goes without saying that recognizing the brain's mechanism of memory loss could open new avenues for learning what prevents memory deterioration in some humans and thus how to prevent or delay cognitive decline in the elderly.

“If we can better understand what these compensatory mechanisms are, then perhaps we can help prevent cognitive decline with aging.“, Knierim specified:”Or, if we can’t stop it, maybe we can improve other parts of the brain to compensate for the losses that are occurring. “

Other senior authors of the article were Michela Gallagher, Krieger-Eisenhower Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Johns Hopkins, and Scott Zegerprofessor of biostatistics at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Gallagher’s lab has previously shown that the antiepileptic drug Levetiracetam improves memory performance by reducing hyperactivity in the hippocampus. So Lee also speculates that this new, more specific information about how memory impairment occurs could allow scientists to better target such drugs at deficits in the future.

“It would give us better control over where we could possibly direct the deficits we see“, Concluded the scientist.