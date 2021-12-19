When our brains get older, small lesions begin to appear in the white matter bundles that carry messages between our neuronsthe. Injuries can damage this white substance and lead to cognitive deficits.

Thanks to this information, the researchers of the Stevens Institute of Technology and colleagues not only provide an explanation for the location of these lesions, but also how they develop in the first place.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

Brain Injury: Here’s What Research Says

The work, led by Johannes Weickenmeier, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Stevens, stresses the importance of considering the brain as more than a neural circuit that underlies the way thoughts are formed and memories are created.

It is also a physical object prone to mechanical defects and failures. “The brain is susceptible to wear and tear in vulnerable areas “, Weickenmeier said. “Especially in an aging brain, we need to examine its biomechanical properties to better understand how things can start to go wrong.”

These lesions, known as deep and periventricular white matter hyperintensities because they show up as bright white spots on MRI scans, are poorly understood.. But they’re not uncommon – most people have a few by the time they reach 60, and the changes only increase with age.

The more lesions accumulate and the faster they grow, the more prone we become to cognitive impairments ranging from memory problems to motor disorders.

Using MRI scans from eight healthy subjects, Weickenmeier worked with Valery Visser, now doctoral student at the University of Zurich, e Henry Rusinek, radiologist at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, to develop an individualized computer model of each subject’s brain.

The team mapped the strain placed on the ventricular walls, the linings of fluid-filled chambers deep in the brain, as pressure waves pulsate through the subject’s cerebral spinal fluid, or CSF. The researchers found that hyperintensities tend to occur near areas that need to stretch more to accommodate changes in circulating CSF pressure because, as those areas thin, CSF can enter the brain and cause injury..

Johannes Weickenmeier, a mechanical engineer at the Stevens Institute of Technology, talks about the role that brain mechanics play in the development of brain injuries. Credit: Stevens Institute of Technology

“The cell wall that lines the ventricles wears out over time, like a balloon that is repeatedly inflated and deflated”Weickenmeier said. “And the stresses are not uniform: they are defined by the geometry of the ventricle, so we can predict where these failures will occur.”

The model provides a simple, physics-based explanation for the locations of these injuries, revealing that mechanical loads “must be an important contribution to the onset of the disease “, Weickenmeier said.

The team’s research used 2D imaging that shows a cross section of the brain, but Weickenmeier’s team has since expanded their research to a full 3D model of the brain. Next, Weickenmeier hopes to use advanced MRI technologies developed at Stevens to directly study the movement of the ventricle wall.

Long-term, the team’s findings could allow for the development of new treatments for the lesions. Normally, pharmaceutical treatments struggle to cross the blood-brain barrier and reach the affected areas, but new research suggests it may be possible to channel drugs to lesions directly through leaks in the ventricular wall. “It’s still a long way off and we haven’t studied it directly, ”Weickenmeier cautioned. “But it’s an intriguing possibility. “

The broader conclusion of the team’s research, Weickenmeier explained, is that the aging process of the brain is mediated by physical processes, including the pressure of the circulating blood and cerebrospinal fluid. This underscores the need for healthy behaviors, such as getting enough exercise and avoiding harmful substances, which can reduce those strains on the brain.