A British woman named Alison Winterburn had a bizarre experience 10 years ago as a result of a viral brain infection: she looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize the older woman in it. In her mind, she was living in the 1970s and was a teenager. Horrified by her reflection, Alison applied some makeup and looked back at herself. When the image didn’t change, she looked behind the mirror, convinced there was another woman in the room with her.

As the British newspaper Manchester Evening Today shows, the case happened in 2012 with a resident of Wilmslow, in the county of Cheshire, in the United Kingdom, who was 51 years old at the time. Mother of two, Alison Winterburn was suffering the devastating effects of a brain infection that left her confused about who she was and where she lived.

“I was very shocked to see a middle-aged lady looking at me and not the young woman I imagined myself to be. For a long time I would not allow my husband to buy the newspaper because she was horrified by the high prices. I couldn’t understand the time jump between where I thought I was living and my 21st century reality. I acquired the catchphrase: ‘How much is it?!’”, tells the British woman to the newspaper.

The illness struck her unexpectedly in October 2012. It was her family who noticed that Alison was saying random words and not maintaining eye contact.

Alarmed by his wife’s strange behavior, her husband, Ray, decided to take her to the emergency room. The couple was seen by a neurologist who recognized the symptoms immediately. According to Manchester Evening Today, the British woman suffered from viral encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain caused by viruses.

Now 61, Alison Winterburn says she was given antiviral medication to relieve swelling in her brain. Unfortunately, despite quick hospital care, she was left with severe sequelae in the frontal lobe, causing an injury that would change her life forever.

“I felt groggy and dizzy for weeks,” says Alison, who is a psychologist and teacher at Altrincham Girls Grammar School. “When I returned home after spending three weeks in Manchester’s Royal Infirmary, the scariest thing was that my brain injury had caused extreme short-term and long-term memory loss. I really believed I was still in the 1970s. This annoying mess lasted several weeks. Gradually, my short-term memory improved, and with the continued support of my family, I slowly came to terms with the real, middle-aged, married, child-bearing self.

The sequelae of the disease took her away from work, which left her disappointed. “I was devastated, but I ended up accepting my new limitations and retiring from teaching. The biggest problem I face to this day is not knowing where I am. It’s like you’re not the same person you were before. My husband and I went on vacation a few years ago before the lockdown [da pandemia de covid-19] and I don’t remember that well”, completes Alison.