Brain | In the dog school of the brain, all you have to do is sit on the teddy bear’s lap – this is how neurofeedback works

The purpose of neurofeedback is to help the brain move towards an optimal state. Among others, national team rower Joel Naukkarinen trusts the therapy, which is classified as an alternative treatment in Finland.

Three an electrode attached to the head and a teddy bear in the lap. Look at the TV screen. You don’t have to do anything else, let your brain do the work.

When the brain performs well, the image fills the entire screen, the colors are bright and the teddy vibrates. When there is room for improvement in the functioning of the brain, the image becomes smaller, the colors fade and the sound becomes quieter. The teddy bear no longer vibrates.