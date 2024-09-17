Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/17/2024 – 14:58

A 64-year-old man diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative disease that causes paralysis and muscle weakness, was able to control Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant using only his thoughts, thanks to a brain implant developed by the American company Synchron. The technology allowed the patient to perform a variety of tasks, such as watching streaming content, controlling smart devices in his home and even shopping online, all without the need to use his hands or voice.

The implant, a brain-computer interface (BCI), was inserted into a blood vessel on the surface of the patient’s brain, allowing him to mentally “touch” icons on an Amazon Fire tablet. The innovation represents a breakthrough in brain-computer interfaces, offering new possibilities for people with motor and communication disabilities.

Technology restores autonomy

The patient, identified as Mark, reported that technology has given him back some of the independence he lost due to his illness. “Being able to manage important aspects of my environment and control access to entertainment gives me back the independence I’ve been losing,” he said.

Synchron, the company responsible for developing the implant, aims to expand the possibilities of automation in smart homes, allowing patients with motor and communication disabilities to interact with devices using their thoughts. The company’s CEO, Tom Oxley, highlighted that the implant could “address a critical unmet need for millions of people.”

The company is not the only one investing in brain-computer interface technologies. Billionaire Elon Musk’s Neuralink is also developing brain implants and has already conducted human trials. In January this year, Neuralink implanted a brain device in a man paralyzed after a diving accident.