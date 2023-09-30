Saturday, September 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Brain | If your mind wanders while reading, it could be ADT – This is a self-inflicted concentration disorder

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Brain | If your mind wanders while reading, it could be ADT – This is a self-inflicted concentration disorder

Do you feel like you can no longer concentrate on reading books? You may be suffering from self-inflicted attention deficit disorder. Professor Minna Huotilainen explains what signs it can be recognized by.

Before I was a real bookworm. I devour books. But these days I hardly read, somehow I can’t concentrate on reading.

If you notice a change like this in your ability to concentrate, it may indicate a self-inflicted concentration disorder from ADT.

The abbreviation comes from the words attention deficit trait, which could be freely translated as attention deficit, for example.

#Brain #mind #wanders #reading #ADT #selfinflicted #concentration #disorder

See also  Armenia announces ceasefire with Azerbaijan
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
CURP with photo What would it be like and what will it be used for?

CURP with photo What would it be like and what will it be used for?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result