Brain | If your mind wanders while reading, it could be ADT – This is a self-inflicted concentration disorder

Do you feel like you can no longer concentrate on reading books? You may be suffering from self-inflicted attention deficit disorder. Professor Minna Huotilainen explains what signs it can be recognized by.

Before I was a real bookworm. I devour books. But these days I hardly read, somehow I can’t concentrate on reading.

If you notice a change like this in your ability to concentrate, it may indicate a self-inflicted concentration disorder from ADT.

The abbreviation comes from the words attention deficit trait, which could be freely translated as attention deficit, for example.