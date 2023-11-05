Follow one healthy diet is important for overall well-being, but could be even more useful in preventing and delaying the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and for the health of brain in general. Diet isn’t the only factor in prevention game; other things need to be taken into consideration, such as the geneticsit stress and the mental stimulation.

Eating these brain foods along with maintaining a regular sleep schedule, managing stress, and including mental stimulation, such as completing puzzles or learning a new language, can be part of maintaining good mental health. Eat these best”foods for the mind” for potential memory-boosting powers.

Foods that are good for the brain: 5 foods that should not be missing from your diet

1. Quinoa. Quinoa is rich in complex carbohydrates, iron and B vitamins. The brain consumes 20% of the carbohydrates consumed, which is a lot considering they represent only 2% of the body mass. Complex carbohydrates are brain food.

They provide a constant supply of energy necessary for normal brain function. The iron it helps the blood oxygenate the body and is important for attention and concentration. The B vitamins they help create chemicals in the brain that are important for creating memories.

2. Beans. Beans are rich in fiber, B vitamins And omega fatty acids. The fibers they help you feel full longer and create a gradual release of sugarsaiding concentration and memory, so you can maintain a constant flow of work throughout the day.

B vitamins help convert a chemical compound,homocysteine, in other important brain chemicals such as acetylcholine, which helps create new memories. And of course, omega fatty acids are essential for brain development and sustenance.

3.Fish. Fish are abundant sources of acids omega-3 fatshealthy unsaturated fats that have been linked to lower blood levels of beta-amyloidthe protein that forms harmful clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

Try to eat fish at least twice a week, but choose variety a low mercury content, such as salmon, cod, canned tuna and pollack. If you’re not a fan of fish, talk to your doctor about taking an omega-3 supplement or choose earth-based sources of omega-3s like flaxseeds, avocados, and walnuts.

4.Tea and coffee. There caffeine contained in your morning cup of coffee or tea could offer more than just a short-term concentration boost. In a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, participants with higher caffeine consumption performed better on tests of mental function.

According to other research, caffeine may also help consolidate new memories. The researchers of Johns Hopkins University they asked participants to study a series of images and then take a placebo or a 200-milligram caffeine tablet. The next day, other members of the caffeine group were able to correctly identify the images.

5.Nuts. Walnuts are great sources of protein and healthy fats, and one type of nut in particular might even improve memory. A study ofUCLA linked higher walnut consumption to better cognitive test scores.

Walnuts are rich in a type of fatty acid Omega 3 called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Diets rich in ALA and other omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to lower blood pressure and cleaning of the arteries. It is good for both the heart and the brain.