Brain haemorrhage for Van der Sar: the former Juventus goalkeeper is in intensive care

Concern for Edwin Van der Sar. The historic goalkeeper of the Dutch national team, as well as of Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United, suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. He brings him back to Ajax, a club of which he was also general manager before resigning in recent weeks.

“He is in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition,” the Amsterdam club said. “Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We are close to you.”

According to reports from De Telegraaf, the 53-year-old former footballer was on holiday in Croatia and was taken to hospital by helicopter.

News being updated