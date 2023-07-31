A Georgia man has died of a very rare brain-eating amoeba. The news was reported by the local public health department. “He died of an infection with Naegleria fowleri, which destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death,” the department said, adding that the victim likely became infected while swimming in a pond or lake. fresh water.

Naegleria fowleri is a freshwater-only amoeba, infecting only about three people in the United States each year, but these infections tend to be fatal. Only 154 cases have been confirmed from 1962 to 2021 and only four of those have survived, according to the public health department. Infected people can experience symptoms including severe headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, seizures, hallucinations and even coma.

In the USA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that the disease progresses rapidly: without timely diagnosis, the subject’s death can occur within a week. Naegleria fowleri survives above all in fresh and warm water environments and any infections are more likely in periods of prolonged heat. In such contexts, particular attention must be paid to ponds, lakes, swimming pools. If the contaminated water, which in theory could also be tap water, reaches the nasal cavities, the amoeba can go up along the olfactory nerve and reach the individual’s brain.