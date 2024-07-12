Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 12/07/2024 – 6:30

The hiring of Brazilians by North American companies in 2023 reached a record in 2023. According to a survey by the law firm AG Immigration, the number of hires rose from 865 in 2022 to 1,271 last year, an increase of 46.9%.

The survey “The US Companies that Hire the Most Brazilians” took into account thousands of hires from North American companies. The average salary of the Brazilians hired was R$29,200 per month. Check it out in full here.

Leda Oliveira, CEO of AG Immigration, explains that the flow of immigrants to the US has increased significantly in recent years, due to the shortage of labor in the American market and the slow growth rate of the Brazilian economy.

“Access to higher education in Brazil over the last two decades has also contributed to this phenomenon, especially with regard to hiring professionals with higher education. Although lower-skilled positions predominate, since there is much greater demand for them, it is notable how the profile of Brazilians who migrate to America has changed in recent decades. They are increasingly occupying positions that require specialized knowledge and training,” he says.

The study takes into account immigrants who have recently arrived in the United States as permanent residents, without considering those who obtained a green card in previous years, those who went to work on a temporary basis or cases in which notification of hiring to the Department of Labor is waived.

Salaries range from R$7,000 to R$328,000 per month

The survey also revealed the highest and lowest salaries paid to Brazilians in the United States. The highest salary was paid to a doctor who went to work as a neurologist at Hartford Healthcare, a healthcare company in Massachusetts. The specialist was hired with a salary equivalent to R$328,000 per month, taking into account the exchange rate of R$5.25 per dollar.

The lowest salary identified by the survey was for a nanny hired in Texas earning R$7,600 per month.

The companies that hired the most

The animal protein production industry and the cleaning and building maintenance services sector were the ones that hired the most Brazilians in 2023. The list is led by Dakota Provisions, a meat producer, which hired 33 Brazilian citizens last year, all for the position of packers and packagers.

Next comes United Maintenance Company, which specializes in providing cleaning and janitorial services, with 32 employees. In third place is West Liberty Foods, a company from the state of Iowa that produces beef and chicken protein and was responsible for creating 25 positions for Brazilians to work in the operation of its meat processing machines.

US technology companies also stood out among the ten that hire the most Brazilians. In 2023, Google hired 17 professionals in the area, the vast majority of whom were software developers and systems analysts. The same is true for Microsoft, which hired 18 workers for the same roles.

A well-known name among meat lovers has also entered the ranking of US companies that hire the most Brazilians. The Fogo de Chão steakhouse, which now has several branches in the US, has brought 13 professionals to work in Uncle Sam’s land, all for the position of chef.

The main position for which Brazilians were hired was janitor and cleaner (119). Packers, stockers and parcel dispatchers came in just behind, with 106 hires.

Brazil was the seventh foreign country with the most hired workers. India is in the lead, with 26.6 thousand. China comes in second place, with 6.7 thousand people hired. Mexico completed the podium, with 2.1 thousand. Vietnam (2,081), the Philippines (1,406) and Canada (1,345) are also ahead of Brazil.

The survey also shows that most Brazilians (278) were hired to work in the state of Florida. Massachusetts (109), California (98), Texas (79) and New York (74) complete the top five destinations.

Educational level of Brazilians

In terms of education, most of the Brazilian employees (635) hired had no formal education. 174 had only a high school education, 22 were technologists, 319 had a bachelor’s degree, 96 had master’s degrees and 24 had doctorates.

Of the Brazilians with higher education, the most common degree was Business Administration, with 98 professionals holding a degree in the area. Next came Electrical Engineering (39), Computer Science (38), Mechanical Engineering (28) and Information Technology (26).