Brain discoveries | A human jawbone was found under the floor in Viitasaari

The jawbone was found under the floor at the repair site of the old wooden high school. According to the expert’s assessment, the bone belongs to a person who lived in the 17th or 19th century.

21.11. 17:57 | Updated 10:24 am

The old one A human jawbone was found at the repair site of a wooden high school in Viitasaari, the police release says. The police were notified of the discovery last week Friday.

According to the release, the bone was found among the soil when the floor was dismantled. Crime Commissioner Saara Asmundela Sisä Suomen police say that the discovery was made by an employee of the repair site.

The police are consulting the Central Finland Museum and the Museum Agency on the matter.

“The expert evaluates the jawbone based on the photographs,” says Asmundela.

According to the expert’s assessment, the bone belonged to a person who had eaten grain ground with hand grinding stones. Based on this and information related to the timing of the use of nearby cemeteries, the expert estimates that the jawbone comes from a person who lived in the 19th century or around the 17th century.

Thehow the jawbone had ended up under the floor is not known, according to Asmundela.

“The expert had some suggestions, but nothing that could be communicated. It’s very difficult to find out about something like this, because it’s about events from such a long time ago,” says Asmundela.

No crime is suspected in the matter. The police have delivered the jawbone to Viitasaari parish for burial.