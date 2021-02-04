D.he Briton Steven Thorpe narrowly escaped death. After a serious car accident, the attending doctors pronounced him brain dead. At the urging of his parents, another doctor was called in and came to a different diagnosis. In fact, the then 17-year-old Thorpe woke up and started studying four years after the accident.

According to experts, Thorpe would not have been declared brain dead in a German hospital, also because there are seriously different guidelines for this step. Still, cases like this are one reason many people are scared of the subject – especially when it comes to organ donation. It is all the more important to know how brain death is actually determined, who determines the criteria for it and how safe they are.

Doctors speak of brain death when all functions of the brain are irretrievably extinguished and, without machines, breathing and circulation would quickly come to a standstill. It is a requirement for organ donation. As early as 2015, a majority of the German Ethics Council decided in a statement that brain death was a sure sign of death.

But how does brain death come about? According to Martin Söhle, Deputy Director of the Clinic for Anaesthesiology and Operative Intensive Care Medicine at the University Hospital Bonn, the causes can be divided into two groups: “On the one hand, there are patients in whom the brain was directly severely damaged, for example by a blow to the head, a tumor, a bleeding or a stroke. ”Such damage causes the brain to swell while it is surrounded by bone. In doing so, it deprives itself of the blood supply.

2000 brain dead every year

In addition to this direct damage, cardiovascular arrest can also lead to brain death. “Then the organs and thus the brain are no longer adequately supplied with oxygen,” says Söhle, who is also the spokesman for the Scientific Working Group on Neuroanesthesia of the German Society for Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine (DGAI).

In total, there are around 2000 brain deaths in Germany each year in which the cardiovascular system is artificially kept running with machines. With 940,000 deaths a year, this is every 470th case. And only these cases come into consideration for organ donation – with the appropriate consent during lifetime or a decision by relatives, if the will of the deceased is not known.

Whether brain death has occurred as a result of direct severe damage or as a result of cardiovascular arrest: In both cases, the approximately 86 billion cells of the brain die. “The specialty is that brain cells can hardly be newly formed,” says Söhle. Breathing and circulation are controlled in the brain stem. The death of the brain means that those affected can no longer breathe. “A patient with a severe head injury but otherwise intact organs would not have made it to the clinic earlier, i.e. before the introduction of artificial respiration. Because without ventilation, all other organs would have died within minutes or hours, ”says Söhle.

Uwe Walter, Deputy Director of the Clinic and Polyclinic for Neurology at the Rostock University Medical Center, emphasizes: “Actually, the death of the brain is the irreversible point where classic cardiac death can no longer be an apparent death.” And yet there are always reports like that of the Briton Thorpe, according to whom supposedly brain-dead patients woke up after all.

According to Walter, the Thorpe case would not have happened in a German clinic. But there are also cases in Germany that lead to uncertainty: for example, an organ removal was stopped in a hospital in Bremerhaven in 2014 when the doctors noticed an error in the log of the brain death diagnosis. At this point the patient’s abdominal wall had already been opened. However, the subsequent in-depth examination showed that the woman was indeed brain dead.

It is examples like this that lead to the issue of brain death being associated with anxiety for many people. At the same time, they shake trust in the already sensitive complex of organ donation – with serious consequences: According to the Federal Center for Health Education, 9500 people are currently waiting for a donor organ in Germany. In 2019 there were 932 organ donors in this country; according to the German Organ Transplantation Foundation (DSO), 2995 organs were donated.

There are few organ donors in Germany

The discussion got new topicality in 2019 when Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) proposed the introduction of a so-called contradiction solution. With it, all citizens would automatically have become potential organ donors after their death if they had not actively contradicted this beforehand. The initiative ultimately failed in the Bundestag, but the debate seems to have raised public awareness. The number of organ donors rose by 16 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the previous year.

And yet, in a European comparison, Germany remains one of the countries with the fewest organ donors. In the opinion of experts, it is all the more important to provide regular education on the subject, which also includes brain death. Quite a few people fear that being willing to donate their organs will lead to a faster diagnosis of brain death. However, this is exactly what strict criteria apply to in this country, regardless of organ donation.

“In Germany, brain death is diagnosed on the basis of a three-stage procedure based on the guidelines of the German Medical Association,” says physician Walter, who is also chairman of the brain death commission of the German Society for Clinical Neurophysiology and Functional Imaging (DGKN). First of all, the extensive severe brain damage must be proven, which can be attributed to clear causes such as bleeding, a heart attack or tumor. To do this, adds Martin Söhle, other factors such as hypothermia or sedative medication that could ensure that a patient no longer wakes up have to be ruled out.

Then the clinical symptoms of the brain dysfunction are checked. According to Söhle, these symptoms include the patient’s deep unconsciousness or coma and the absence of special reflexes: “This means that a patient no longer reacts to painful stimuli, corneal or cough reflexes are no longer given and spontaneous or self-breathing has failed. “

In the third step, it must finally be clarified whether brain death is irreversible. “This can be done either through a new examination after a specified period of time or through additional diagnostics that are carried out with the aid of apparatus,” explains Walter Walter. These apparatus-based methods would also be used if individual clinical symptoms of the loss of brain function could not be checked. They are mandatory for children under two years of age and for certain forms of brain damage.

In addition to this procedure, another quality standard is that all doctors involved in the examination must be specialists who have many years of experience in the intensive treatment of acute severe brain damage. At least one of the assessing physicians must also be a specialist in neurology, neurosurgery or neuropediatrics.

If the guidelines are followed, no doubts can arise in the case of a brain death diagnosis in this country, affirmed Martin Söhle. Every unclear case would be examined in a commission of the German Medical Association – including the example from Bremerhaven. Here it turned out that the so-called apnea test, i.e. the functional test of the breathing center, had not been carried out correctly. The German Medical Association has meanwhile added to its protocol to make the provisions even clearer.

The subject of brain death remains very stressful for relatives

Uwe Walter also says that a review of all the headline-grabbing cases in recent years has shown that either the guidelines were not adhered to or the patient’s movements were misinterpreted: “For example, cramps in the abdominal muscles can still occur after brain death, which the surgeon then does could be misinterpreted as breathing. “All in all, all diagnostic procedures in Germany would be based on proving the irreversible total brain failure, that is, of the cerebrum, stem and cerebellum:” The German guideline makes this very safe, even in international comparison. “

And yet the discussion of brain death remains an extreme burden, especially for relatives. “Patients who are artificially ventilated look normal: their chest rises and falls, their skin is rosy,” Walter describes. It is all the more important that no pressure is built up: “Relatives get the time they need.” If you are unsure, you can get a second opinion at any time. Martin Söhle also emphasizes that organ donation is a very personal decision – which ideally everyone should make and communicate during their lifetime, especially with a view to the burden that the relatives would otherwise have to bear.

This article was first published in July 2020.