The treatment of the brain-dead British child Archie Battersbee has been definitively stopped today. The boy died shortly afterwards, British media report. 12-year-old Archie was taken off the ventilator around 11 a.m. (Dutch time) and would have been officially declared dead two hours later.

After his parents lost several lawsuits in recent days to prolong his life, they gave up yesterday. Archie had been in a coma since April and the hospital said his outlook was “nil.” His mother said her child was seriously injured as he entered an online challenge in which participants deliberately try to pass out.

Archie would have suffered “devastating damage” to his brain, according to the medics and will never be able to recover anyway. His mother Hollie Dance said after his death outside the hospital where Archie was being nursed that her child “fought to the limit” and that she is proud to be his mother. Whether or not to end the treatment that artificially kept the child alive has been a hot topic of discussion in UK courtrooms and media for months. See also Marja teaches students how to clean: 'Dear gentlemen, put those plee glasses up!'

On Friday, London’s Supreme Court rejected a final request from the parents that the boy be transferred to a palliative care facility where he could die “with dignity” and “in private”. The court also banned him from going abroad for treatment. According to the doctors, the boy’s transport posed a significant risk, which the judge agreed with. The parents announced that they would appeal, but more eventually resigned themselves to this decision.