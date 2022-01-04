Soccer players who wear mouth guards with sensors to measure the impact of blows to their head. Independent neurologists who are allowed to suspend sports matches if they see on their ‘VAR screen’ that a player may have suffered brain damage. A sideline quick test that allows a doctor to see if a player has a concussion.

Something for the future? No, it’s the reality. Gone are the days when sports federations ignored the risk of brain injury and ignored alarming research into its links to diseases such as ALS, Parkinson’s and dementia. The topic has gained momentum, especially in Britain and the United States. And it shows, from labs at universities to competitions at the highest level.

With the bits trained by Premier League clubs. The sensors send information to coaches and medical staff, so they can see if a player needs to take it easy. In the highest American football league, the NFL, now work at every game thirty medical professionals. Among them are two independent neurologists, on each side of the field. A third neurologist studies television images to see if players suffer head injuries. The brain doctors also have the authority to suspend a game due to concerns about a concussion.

Once that happens, players are tested by the doctors in attendance – they decide whether to resume the match. In the NFL, concussions dropped from 190 to 142 per season (between 2017 and last season) — also because certain dangerous tackles have been banned. Alan Sills, chief medical officer at the NFL, recently told The Guardian“We’re not saying we’ve solved the problem. But there are certainly certain clashes that fans used to sit on the benches for, which we have now banned.”

American football player Rob Gronkowski crashed hard on an opponent in September.

Photo Jayne Kamin-Oncea / USA TODAY Sports / Sipa USA



The NFL is at the forefront of protecting players from brain injuries. Out of necessity, yes. In the United States, there has been worrying research into the brains of ex-football players for several years now. After their deaths, hundreds of them were discovered to have the brain disease CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). This disease, which can only be diagnosed after death, can lead to symptoms that correspond to dementia and is fatal in the long run.

Researchers suspect there is a link between the disease and blows that players in American football take. The scientific discoveries have led to lawsuits in the United States brought by relatives of the deceased athletes. They believe that the NFL should have protected the players better. The football association bought off the damage by settling for hundreds of millions.

Link with the disease ALS

The research in the United States is not standing still. Just two weeks ago, a link was made between brain trauma in sports and the brain disease ALS, which, for example, caused football player Fernando Ricksen, who died in 2019. NFL players are four times more likely to develop ALS than the normal population, according to findings from Harvard University and the Boston University CTE Center, which includes nearly 20,000 NFL players. were investigated. The longer the sports career, the greater the risk of ALS, the researchers write. Ann McKee, head of the Boston Brain Bank, told CNN: “It is now clear that years of exposure to head blows during sports can damage the human brain in many ways.”

Brain injuries in sports can arise roughly in two ways. One: because an athlete receives such a hard blow that it leads to a concussion. It has been conclusively proven that this can be harmful, especially if not properly cared for. Sports associations also agree that players should be protected against this.

The second form is more difficult: damage that can result from repeated blows to the head that are too light for a concussion. It’s less tangible than a concussion. Because it can be caused by collisions, tackles, a fall, a header. Science is not yet at the point of demonstrating a direct link between repetitive impact on the head and brain disease in later life. For this, a population of (former) athletes would have to be followed for a lifetime. Still, there is worrying research pointing to the dangers — research that sports federations can hardly ignore.

The studies from the US into the brains of deceased football players who developed CTE and ALS are the best example of this. But not the only one. The University of South Wales released three months ago an investigation outside where one rugby team was followed for a year. Tests showed that players suffered from reduced blood flow to the brain within just one season. The result was poorer cognitive performance, such as the ability to remember something. The cause was the repeated blows to the head (and a single concussion).

Defenders have a five times higher risk of dementia than average

Scottish research among 8,000 professional football players and 23,000 others in 2019 already indicated that football players have a 3.5 times higher risk of dementia than the average population. This year, the same research group found that defenders, who headline a lot, even have a five times higher risk of dementia than average. No increased risk was found for keepers (who almost never head).

The pressure is now on in Great Britain. A parliamentary committee of inquiry was tough on the attitude of sports associations in the summer. “Innumerable” many unions had not taken their responsibility, the committee found. This month it led to a ten-point plan from the government to better protect athletes – in all sports – against brain injury. For example, there must be a standard protocol for dealing with brain injuries and more research into technology to detect brain damage earlier, preferably right at the edge of the field.

Mega lawsuit in rugby

The rugby unions of England and Wales are simultaneously preparing for a lawsuit similar to that of the NFL in the United States. Last year nine top rugby players in Britain started legal proceedings against their unions for allegedly ignoring the danger of brain injury. More than two hundred ex-rugby players have now joined the cause – all of them suffer from brain injuries to a greater or lesser extent. That the case has grown so large not only points to the fact that many rugby players suffer from brain injuries, but also shows that the case could have far-reaching implications for rugby in Britain, and the potential for more sports across Europe. Real change – the thirty medics along the line in American football – also started in the US with a lawsuit like this.

Despite the increased attention, brain injury is not always recognized as a risk in sports. When footballer Cody Gakpo fell hard during a match of the Dutch national team against Latvia in October, he had clear symptoms of a concussion. After the game he was dizzy and spoke confused. But the English referee – against all regulations – did not stop the match. The Dutch football association KNVB wrote an angry letter about it to the European association UEFA – this should not have been allowed.

The Czech Tomas Soucek received a kick his head during the European Football Championship in 2020.

Photo Tolga Bozoglu / EPA



It is still common in football that players resume the game after a collision, but then have to be replaced with head complaints. That is dangerous, unnecessary and against the guidelines. Football associations UEFA and FIFA now support – after initial reluctance – research into brain damage in football players. In England, a limit has also been set on headers during training sessions for amateurs and professionals.

Ultimately, it is the stories of the athletes and their families that make it clear time and again that intervention is necessary. Like the story of Lindsey Jackson, widow of ex-NFL player Vincent Jackson. He was found dead in his hotel room in February, shortly after his old Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates won the Super Bowl.

In recent years, her husband suffered from amnesia and sharp mood swings, told Lindsey to the New York Times. He drank too much and suffered from depression. After his death, Vincent Jackson was diagnosed with CTE. He left four children, the youngest three years old and the oldest eight. He was 38 years old.